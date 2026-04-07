Obituaries for April 8, 2026

Diane Cimirro

Diane Cimirro (nee La Rosa) died April 5, 2026.

She was 81.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her service will be the same day at 3 p.m. in the funeral home and private cremation will follow.

Diane was the former wife of Larry Cimirro and loving mother of Larry (his wife Rena). Sister of the late Joanne, Michael and Anthony La Rosa, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Angelica, Victoria and Gabriela.

Diane enjoyed working at Cathy’s Hair Fashion in Kearny.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to a charity of your own choice in Diane’s memory.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Murphy

Robert “Bobby” Murphy, the beloved son of the late Tom and Marie Murphy of Kearny, died Oct. 21, 2025. Upon completing a degree in forestry, Robert set sight on a culinary career. After a few positions cooking in New Hampshire, Robert moved to San Francisco and accelerated his skills by working at several well-known restaurants including the Fog City Diner, Stars, Campton Place and finally at Lu Lu’s as executive chef.

He would often rub elbows and prepare dinners for other culinary greats such as Rachel Ray, Jacques Pepin and Julia Child. After a long sabbatical, Robert retired to Oaxaca, Mexico, and spent his time relishing in the arts and lifestyle of the Mexican culture.

Robert is survived by his siblings Tommy Murphy, Kathy Wright, Danny Murphy, Peggy Wright and Jimmy Murphy.

Diane Hicks

Diane Hicks of Kearny died Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

She was 49.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.

A memorial Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Born in Newark, Diane was raised in Harrison before making her home in Kearny, where she lived for the last 38 years. She was a worked as a lunch aide at Garfield Elementary School in Kearny, where she was known for her kindness and genuine care for the children she served.

She also volunteered her time at Saint Cecilia’s Church food pantry for many years.

Diane is survived by her dear siblings, Roseann Ferares and her husband, Peter, and James Hicks and his wife Diane; her stepfather, Richard Mascola and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Hicks, and her mother, Catherine Mascola.

If you would like to send the family a condolence message or share a fond memory of Diane, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

June A. Struzienski

June A. Struzienski (nee Conover) died April 2, 2026.

She was 89.

Born in Jersey City, she lived most of her life in Kearny.

Visiting will be Friday, April 10 from 2 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Her Mass will be celebrated on Saturday the 11th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Entombment will be Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

June was the wife of the late Joseph and beloved mother of Jo Ann and June Ann Struzienski. Sister of Ruth Ireland (her husband Roger) and the late Lenny Conover (his late wife Beth). She also leaves behind her adorable puppy Trixie and also loved her very protective dogie the late Elvis.

June enjoyed her office worker position at the Condon Funeral Home in Kearny. She loved to cook, visit the Jersey shore especially Cape May. She also loved Disney World.

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