Obituary — Grace F. DePalma-Pfeiffer

Grace F. DePalma-Pfeiffer

Grace F. DePalma-Pfeiffer, 49, died April 7, 2026.

Loving wife of Gregory Pfeiffer, she was the beloved mother of Daniel Pfeiffer. Adored daughter of the late June F. DePalma and sister to Amanda DePalma, she is also survived by her father Anthony DePalma and many other loving family members.

The Burns Funeral Home, Philadelphia, was in charge.

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