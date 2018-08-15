Lyndhurst’s McCarthy keeps father’s recruiting tradition alive

For more than 20 years, the McCarthy Report, put out by North Arlington resident Dennis McCarthy, was the premier scouting service for high school football in the state of New Jersey.

The McCarthy Report was touting high school football players for colleges long before the advent of the Internet, long before scouting services popped up online all over the place.

If a college recruiter wanted to know the details about any top-flight high school player in the state, then they got their hands on the McCarthy Report. It was thorough, complete with heights, weights, 40-yard dash times, weight lifting prowess – even providing a little report about the player’s individual skill level. It was a must-see for college coaches.

But in May of 2017, Dennis McCarthy passed away, leaving a huge void in high school football in New Jersey. McCarthy was one of the most respected men involved in high school and college football. His service, his knowledge of the game, was downright legendary.

Over the years, Dennis’ son, David, assisted his father in a huge way in putting out the McCarthy Report. The two would pour over tons of videotape and DVDs to determine the best college prospects in the state.

“I always loved the recruiting side of football,” said the 50-year-old McCarthy, who has decided to continue compiling the McCarthy Report in his late father’s memory. “Since I was a little kid, I would go with Dad to games all over the state. I always loved the talent evaluation side of it.”

There was never a hesitation about ending the McCarthy Report with Dennis’ passing.

“Last year was bittersweet without him,” David McCarthy said. “But I definitely wanted to keep it going. I love doing this.”

So McCarthy keeps watching videos and DVDs to all hours of the night, with the help of his childhood friend and fellow Lyndhurst resident Michael Voza, as well as former Hackensack High gridiron greats Joe Dawkins and Cedric Brown.

“They all have a good eye for talent,” McCarthy said. “We watch a lot of tape together and went to a lot of games together. I’d say I went to about 35 games last year, but we do a lot online.”

Still, there’s a sense of sadness that the elder McCarthy is gone.

“I miss talking about good prospects with my Dad,” David McCarthy said. “The banter I had with him, even when we disagreed on a player. I miss that more than anything.”

McCarthy does get assistance as well from his brother, Ryan.

“It’s definitely gotten easier over the years,” McCarthy said, thanks to the advent of the video service Hudl, which puts full games on the web. “The Internet saves us a lot of time.”

So as the start of the high school football season rapidly approaches in two weeks, McCarthy was asked to judge the talent level in New Jersey for the Class of 2019.

“I think it’s a tremendous class with a lot of talent,” said McCarthy, who provides his touting service strictly for college subscribers (approximately 45 schools in all). “It’s a season loaded with talent in defensive linemen, linebackers, receivers, cover corners.”

McCarthy sends out his Class of 2019 Report in February or March. He is currently working on his Class of 2020 report that is due out next year.

“The Class of 2020 may be even stronger than this year’s group,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy was asked some of the things he looks for the most when evaluating talent.

“Well, size is a big thing,” McCarthy said. “But the first thing I look at is explosiveness and speed. I think that’s what separates the top players from the rest. I pride myself on being able to pick up on that aspect.”

McCarthy said that his top sleeper of the Class of 2019 is Nasir McNair of Bayonne.

“He has all the tools to be a good defensive back in college,” McCarthy said.

The top prospect is Aeneas DiCosmo, an outside linebacker/defensive end from Bergen Catholic.

Other locals to watch in McCarthy’s eyes are Piotr Partyla and Paul Simicata of Lyndhurst and Vincent Russo of Nutley.

“Russo is definitely a college player,” McCarthy said. “Piotr is a good running back with good vision and speed. He’s going to have a good year. I think Simicata will have a big senior year.”

Another top prospect is R.J. Oben of St. Peter’s Prep, who is headed to Duke to play defensive end.

“He has the athleticism that you want to see,” McCarthy said of Oben, who is the son of former New York Giants offensive lineman Roman Oben. “Everyone knows his pedigree. He’s a solid prospect among the top 10 in the state. I really like his potential.”

All in all, McCarthy likes the talent level in New Jersey. It’s probably the main reason why the McCarthy Report is still going strong after all these years.

“I still spend many nights in front of my computer, going over tapes,” McCarthy said. “Especially when I need to get the Report out. I spend a lot of time on the phone with coaches, texting a lot, communicating. Without a doubt, I pride myself on finding the sleeper kids. Everyone can spot the big name kids from the big powerhouse schools. I like finding the ones that no one knows about.”

With that, McCarthy went back to the grind, with another coach to call and more information to compile. Somewhere, the old man is very proud.

CAPTION

Lyndhurst resident David McCarthy is carrying on the tradition of the McCarthy Report, the high school football touting service for colleges that was spearheaded by his late father Dennis, who died last year. Photo by Jim Hague

Learn more about the writer ... Jim Hague | Observer Sports Writer + posts Sports Writer Jim Hague was with The Observer for 20+ years — and his name is one of the most recognizable in all of sports journalism. The St. Peter’s Prep and Marquette alum kicked off his journalism career post Marquette at the Daily Record, where he remained until 1985. Following shorts stints at two other newspapers, in September 1986, he joined the now-closed Hudson Dispatch, where he remained until 1991, when its doors were finally shut. It was during his tenure at The Dispatch that Hague’s name and reputation as one of country’s hardest-working sports reporters grew. He won several New Jersey Press Association and North Jersey Press Club Awards in that timeframe. In 1991, he became a columnist for The Hudson Reporter chain of newspapers — and he remains with them to this day. In addition to his work at The Observer and The Hudson Reporter, Hague is also an Associated Press stringer, where he covers Seton Hall University men’s basketball, New York Red Bulls soccer and occasionally, New Jersey Devils hockey. He’s also doing work at The Morristown Daily Record, the very newspaper where his journalism career began. During his career, he also worked for Dorf Feature Services, which provided material for the Star-Ledger. While there, he covered the New York Knicks and the New Jersey Nets. Hague is also known for his announcing work — and he’s done PA work for Rutgers Newark and NJIT. Hague is the author of the book “Braddock: The Rise of the Cinderella Man.” Jim Hague | Observer Sports Writer #molongui-disabled-link Toodleloo, friends, for now

Jim Hague | Observer Sports Writer #molongui-disabled-link For NJCU volleyball, it’s all about Kearny

Jim Hague | Observer Sports Writer #molongui-disabled-link Mother Nature plays havoc with first week of spring practice

Jim Hague | Observer Sports Writer #molongui-disabled-link Blind student Cash now has new basketball job at Kearny High

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

