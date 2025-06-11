Obituaries for June 11, 2025

Susan Benenati

Susan Benenati, (nee Bowman), 73, died suddenly Thursday, June 5, 2025 at home in Kearny.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Kearny, Susan was a lifelong resident.

Ms. Benenati was a proud member of the North Jersey Community Center of the Deaf, Inc.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Sebilia and her husband Vincent and Michelle Benenati-Soto and her husband, Jorge; her father, Ernest “Red”Bowman, one sister, Gail Grusenski and one brother, David Bowman.

Susan was the beloved grandmother of Emily and Frank Sebilia and Malia Soto and Jorge Soto III. She also leaves three nephews and one niece.

She was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor (Brown) Bowman and her brother-in-law Stanley Grusenski.

She was adored by her grandchildren and loved being a grandmother. Susan never missed her grandchildren’s events. She lived and loved life to the fullest and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the John Theurer Cancer Center at www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Enrique Montemuino

Enrique Montemuino, 63, of East Newark, died May 19, 2025.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Harrison. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Spain, Enrique served in the military there and immigrated to Brooklyn in 1979. He has lived in East Newark since 1995. Enrique was a project manager in the construction business for many years. He enjoyed gardening and being out in nature. A lover of all animals, his fish and birds held a special place in his heart. Above all, Enrique cherished time spent with his family.

The son of the late Juan and Francisca Montemuino, Enrique was the beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Ivan Montemuino and Silvia Montemuino; and caring brother of Luis, Adolfo, Manuela and the late Juan and Manuel.

Ersia B. Granda

Erisa B. Granda (known as Ersia Bagda Jaramillo Sanchez in her home country of Ecuador) died May 18, 2025. She was 91.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Ersia was the wife of the late Agnelio and mother of Marco, Renee, Jenny, Mariana, Raul and Victor. Also surviving is one sister and two brothers, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Gordon Kimball Jr. Gordon Kimball Jr., 85, of North Arlington died on May 21, 2025.

Born in Newark, Gordon lived in North Arlington and Jensen Beach, Florida.

Gordon was a partner at Extel Communications in Ridgewood and was a member of the Model A Ford Club.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Sprengel) Kimball. Dear father of David L. Kimball (his wife Agnes) and Lori Torsiello (her husband Benjamin). Brother of the late Robert W. Kimball. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Aleksandra, Dalton and Ava.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A prayer service was officiated by Pastor Susan Nelson Colaneri.

Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Manuel Garcia Orellan

Manuel Garcia Orellan of Harrison died peacefully on May 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Manuel was born in Puebla de Caramiñal, Galicia, Spain, to his devoted parents, Juan García Ferrol and Dolores Orellán Olveira. From a young age, he demonstrated strength, humility and a deep sense of duty. He left home early and joined the Merchant Marines as a way to support his family — not only his younger brother but all of his siblings and loved ones.

His time at sea took him to many countries and those travels became a meaningful part of who he was. His stories of life aboard ships and the places he visited were told with pride and detail and he cherished sharing them with his family. Through his memories, his children and loved ones were given a window into the world.

Early in life, Manuel formed a lasting bond with Estrella, the love of his life and childhood friend. When she moved to Madrid, he followed her, writing heartfelt letters and telegrams filled with affection and devotion. Their love endured distance and time, culminating in marriage in Madrid. In 1967, they courageously immigrated to the United States to build a better life together and start a family.

They settled in New Jersey and began a life grounded in love, perseverance and hard work. Manuel entered the construction industry, where his dedication and tireless work ethic earned him a quick promotion to foreman. He later became the proud owner of B.W.M. Contracting, a company he led with integrity until his retirement in 2000.

He was also a proud and long-standing member of the Construction Workers Union Local 472 in Newark for over 55 years — a reflection of his lifelong commitment to his craft and community.

Manuel was the beloved husband of Estrella; the cherished father of Yolanda (Richard Durkot) and Manuela; and the loving brother of Josefa, Dolores, Angeles and the late Juan. He was also a devoted uncle and godfather to his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom brought joy to his life.

A truly stoic man, Manuel led with quiet strength, calm resolve and a deeply rooted sense of responsibility. He was the kind of man who offered help without hesitation and without need for recognition — his generosity was quiet and constant, often so humble that even his right hand didn’t know what his left was doing. He was the steady presence in the lives of his loved ones, always putting family first and standing as a quiet pillar of support, wisdom and grace.

His legacy lives on in the values he instilled, the memories he created, and the love he gave so freely. His stories — especially of his travels and the lessons they taught — live on as part of the family’s heritage, just as they were a part of his.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Francisco Jose Gude

Francisco Jose Gude (Frank) died peacefully Saturday, May 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was under the care of the doctors and nurses at Yale Medical Hospital Liver Transplant. For the last five years, he was always amusing his doctors and nurses with his jokes, always bringing a laugh or smile to the many people who cared for him.

Frank was a good friend to many people, even strangers, always lending a helping hand and offering his many talents. Our family could always count on him for whatever we needed repaired and fixed. He loved his Giants and the tailgate parties, he loved to tell jokes, but what he loved the most were his three children.

He was so very proud of them: Alexandra pursuing her master’s degree; Nicholas with his ready smile and sunny disposition; and Ethan playing hockey. No matter how unwell he felt, Frank was always on the sidelines cheering and encouraging Ethan.

Frank graduated from Kearny High School, where he was part of the crew team, rowing with his best friend Steve Zinser. Frank considered Steve as his brother. Frank was a talented technical drafter, collaborating with architects and designers in creating unique floor plans for kitchens and bathrooms. He worked for Ulrich Inc. in New Jersey for many years.

He is survived by his three children, Alexandra, Nicholas and Ethan, as well as by his mother, Manuela Gude, his brother Salvador Gude and his two sisters, Manolita Gude and Rosario Eccles and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Francisco J. Gude may be made to the Yale New Haven Hospital. Please make check payable to YNHH/Transplant Fund and mail to YNHH Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, Conn. 06508. Please include Francisco J. Gude on the memo line. Secure online gifts may be made at: www.givetoynhh.org/donate-transplantation-center.

Matthew J. Gilmore

Matthew J. Gilmore died May 25, 2025.

He was 34.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Matt leaves behind the most important person in his life, Samantha Degoias, who he planned on marrying and starting a family with. Matt was the son Samantha Gallacher and the late Jack Gilmore. Grandson of the late George and Mary Anne Steinis and Anita and the late John Gilmore. He was the brother of Ryan, Kiley and Shaylin. He was the nephew of Michele and the late Danny Gilmore, Kevin and Michelle Gilmore along with Erin and the late Denis Gilmore.

He was extremely close to his cousins Haidyn, Jack and Dylan who he would cook with on the smoker and go to the gym and take fun muscle pictures. They shared witty banter like making up names like Spaghetti Johnny. Matt had fun sharing his memories of hanging out with his “buddy”Uncle Danny.

Matt was operations manager at SEI Investment Company. He enjoyed sharing his professionalism and finance expertise.

He had many friends over the years from childhood to adulthood. Matt was a leader at N.A. meetings. His favorite hobbies were reading, playing the guitar and working out.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Narcotics Anonymous (www.na.org ).

Bella A. Collazo

Bella A. Collazo died June 2, 2025 (six days shy of her 85th birthday).

Visiting will be Tuesday, June 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her funeral service will be the following day at noon in the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Bella was the wife of the late Ramon and loving mother to Raymond, Linda Horta (Mark), David (Kerry) and Michael. Sister of the late Holger Rosado, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Alex, Katelyn, Justin, Raymond Jr., Deanna, Nichols Ramon, Christina, Cecilia Bella and Marcus.

Bella held a bachelor’s degree and enjoyed her employment at Rosa Real estate in Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Gloria Jean Morton

Gloria Jean Morton died June 1, 2025.

She was 85.

Gloria was born in Pennsylvania and lived most of her life in Kearny.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Gloria enjoyed her career in woman’s clothing sales at Gails in Kearny.

Wife of the late Robert Morton, she was the loving mother of Andrew Colamedici (Carol), Susan McLaren (Frank Shrimp) and Joseph Colamedici (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of Amanda MacDonnell (Len), Anthony, Joseph and Jonathan Colamedici, Andrew McLaren and the late James Colamedici. She is also survived by her great-grandson Colin MacDonnell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny.

Nancy Carole

Nancy Carole (nee LaMedica) died peacefully on June 4, 2025.

She is survived by her loving sister, Eleanor Morey; her children, John T. Berko, Annmarie Tesarck, Michele-Lee Shapiro and son-in-law Steven Shapiro; grandchildren Bethany, Rachel and Joshua Tesarck, Starr and Parker Shapiro and Makayla and Jonathon Berko; and great-grandchildren Vivienne Tesarck and Layla Pendlebury.

She was predeceased by her beautiful parents, Michael and Marie LaMedica, former spouse John P. Berko and granddaughter Makenzie Berko. She was an amazing mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend to so many.

Raised in Union, she achieved her dream of becoming a dance teacher at a very young age. Owner and principal instructor of Nancy Carole School of Dance for nearly 40 years, “Miss Nancy” was a gamechanger in the world of dance while inspiring thousands of people over the years. Many of her students found a second home at the dance studio, whether on Elm Street in Kearny or later in Lyndhurst.

Dance was just one of the many gifts that Miss Nancy bestowed. She produced the most innovative and entertaining recitals, formed the NC Dance Co., one of the first competitive dance troupes in New Jersey, founded the “Places, Please!” performing arts company, developed a new business model for dance studios, mentored students and young dance teachers alike, created an inspiring exercise program, consulted for costume companies, taught for the local recreation department, was the director of fitness at King’s Court Health Club and so much more.

A champion of education, she founded the Nancy Carole College Scholarship Fund for high school seniors. She also gave back to the community through her work as a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Kearny, taking a lead role in granting the club’s annual scholarships.

Nancy was the inaugural recipient of the Hudson County Council of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award and a Women’s History Month award recipient.

Retirement did not stop her, as she founded and performed with the Lake Ridge Dansations in Toms River.

Her vibrant spirit and sense of humor was uplifting and contagious. The heavenly angels have a new choreographer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to a charity of your choice.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, Toms River.

