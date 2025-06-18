Obituaries for June 18, 2025

Rosemary McCabe-Ritt

Rosemary McCabe-Ritt died suddenly Saturday, June 7, 2025, at home in Toms River Township.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

The funeral will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday morning, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. then to St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Kearny where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Cremation will be private.

Born in Orange, Rosemary lived in Kearny all of her life until moving to Toms River a year ago.

She was an administrative assistant for Novartis in East Hanover for many years.

Rosemary was a proud member of the United Irish Association of West Hudson and Irish American Club both of Kearny and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

She is survived by two brothers, Kevin and Brian McCabe.

Rosie was predeceased by her husband, Jospeh Ritt, on May 7, 2025; her parents, Michael and Winifred (Snee) McCabe; and one brother, Michael McCabe.

Rosemary had a kind gentle way about her and will be deeply missed by so many of her dear friends.

Thomas Catena

Thomas Catena died May 27, 2025.

He was 74.

A graveside memorial service will take place Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born and raised in Kearny, Tom lived in the surrounding area for many years until moving to California in the late 1970s. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served his country for two years during the Vietnam War.

Tom worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Union and in construction for many years in both California and New Jersey. He loved music and food, especially Italian pastries. He most cherished time spent with his loving family.

Tom was the loving father of Letitia “Tisha” Sorenson (Michael) and Jayme Catena (Melissa). Brother of Robert Catena (Judy), he is also survived by his grandchildren Kyra, Adam and Lucas. He was predeceased by his cherished parents Margaret and Patrick Catena and by his sister Virginia Catena.

Carol Ann Rohlic

Carol Ann Rohlic (nee Spain) died June 12, 2025.

She was 85.

Visiting will be Tuesday June 17, 2025, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her prayer service will be at noon. Private cremation will follow.

Carol was born in Long Branch. She was raised in Jersey City and lived the past 64 years in Kearny.

She was a very devout Born Again Christian. She loved her faith.

Wife of Joseph Rohlic, she was the cherished mother of Andrew Rohlic, Jeanette Cuozzo (Robert), Joseph Rohlic (Lisa) and Christine Ojeda. Sister of Joan Deantonio, Bill Spain and the late Harriet Marchetta, Lillian Gaffney and Lois Mills. Loving grandmother of Emma, Jonathan, Matthew, Edward, Daniel, Justin, Christopher, Russell, Bethany and Tyler. She is also survived by her dear great-grandchildren D’Angelo, Edyiel, Edward, Xaiden, Caleb and Jordan.

Carol enjoyed her career at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny, where she worked in dietary care.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity.

Maria Araujo Barros

Maria Araujo Barros died June 6, 2025.

She was 89.

Born in Couto de Ervededo, Portugal, she lived in Kearny for many years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral home in Kearny. Mass will be Tuesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Maria was a very devout catholic and was dedicated during her life here at St. Cecilia’s Church even though her Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s. She loved her family so deeply. Her greatest joy was cooking Sunday lunch and spending cherished time with her family.

Wife of the late Francisco, she was the beloved mother of Fatima Chaves (Alberto), Manny Barros (Sue), Anthony Barros (Emilie) and Lydia Barros (Manny). Sister of Augusto Araujo, Manuel Araujo, Fernando Araujo, Gloria Dias and the late Joao Araujo and Domingos Araujo. Also surviving are her grandchildren Norberto (Gina), Angela, Gabriella, Nicholas, Juliana, Christopher, Anthony and Emma along with her great grandchildren Lucas and Sofia.

In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation to Alzheimer’s research.

Rosemary Malley

Rosemary Malley (nee Ward) of Kearny. died June 8, 2025.

Visiting was the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Rosemary was the wife the late Leo Malley and loving mother of Leo (his wife Diane), Hugh (his wife Maryann), Michael, Kathleen Podolski (her husband Richard) and John (his wife Lori-Ann). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren James, Brian, Michele, Logan and Liam along with many nieces and nephews and her long time best friend Liz Shermond.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Audrey Joy Guth

Audrey Joy Guth died May 11, 2025. Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. To read a beautiful tribute to her life written by her loving family, please visit the funeral home’s website’s obituaries.

Manuel Garcia Orellan

Manuel Garcia Orellan died May 21, 2025. Arrangements were by Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Please visit the funeral home’s website’s obituaries to read a beautiful tribute to his life written by his loving family.

