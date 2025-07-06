Obituary: Helen Wilson, formerly of Kearny

Helen Wilson, 88, of Whiting, died Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Helen was born in Kearny on April 1, 1937, to her late parents, James and Jane (nee Hogan) DeSonne.

Helen moved to Whiting 10 years ago from Florida. Helen worked as a registered nurse for West Hudson Hospital in Kearny for 35 years. After her retirement, she would go on to volunteering at a cat shelter in Florida. She enjoyed gardening and having a collection of house plants, as well as walking on the beach and collecting shells and sharks’ teeth. Helen was an avid reader who would read whatever she could get her hands on.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Warren “Pete” Wilson in 2012, her brother Edward DeSonne and her sister Mary.

Surviving Helen are her sons Robert Wilson and his wife Julie and James Wilson and her two beloved grandchildren Patrick and Kimberly Wilson.

Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, July 7, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Road, Manchester Township, New Jersey. Burial will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.carmonabolenfh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...