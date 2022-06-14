KGC cheerleaders win overall title in Orlando

The KGC Senior Black Division cheer squad has done it again in Orlando.

The team competed at “The One Finals” in Orlando, a three-day end-of-season event designed for the cheerleaders to show they are the best of the best.

In addition to coming in first place in their division, they also took home the Grand Champion award, where they were crowned overall champion of their division against five other teams from other regions that also finished in first.

Competitive cheerleading is a high energy, team-based performance sport that is athletic, artistic and acrobatic. The athletes have 2½ minutes to perform their routine that takes months to perfect.

