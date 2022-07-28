Kearny man screamed to get into apartment he was barred from entering, then didn’t want to be arrested: KPD

On July 14 at 8:30 p.m., Officer Anthony Oliveira and several backup officers were dispatched to a private home after dispatch received multiple calls about a man shouting profanities outside.

Responding officers found James V. Noack, 53, of Kearny, who reportedly had come to the home to retrieve some personal items but found that he was locked out and his roommate not home. While Noack walked away, officers investigated further finding that Noack had been barred from this residence by a temporary restraining order.

The officers stopped Noack at Kearny and Stewart avenues intending to arrest him for violating the court order. Noack reportedly responded by balling his fists, tensing his arms, swinging his body and shouting profanities and threats.

After some effort, Noack was arrested.

Noack was charged with contempt, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing the administration of law. He was later transferred to the Hudson County jail.

On July 15 at 8:03 a.m., Officer Kevin Carvalho was dispatched to Starbucks on Passaic Avenue to meet with a 26-year-old man who was reporting an aggravated assault. The victim alleged he had a “road rage-type” incident on Bergen Avenue with the driver of a unique yellow Nissan sports car. It was alleged that the driver of the Nissan pulled alongside the victim, gestured for him to lower his window and then pointed a black handgun at him while threatening him.

The Nissan’s driver then drove away.

Det. Jonathan Dowie investigated further identifying the driver of the yellow Nissan as Justin D. Rodrigues, 23, of Kearny. At 5:05 p.m., detectives on a surveillance detail arrested Rodrigues as he was leaving his Peden Terrace home.

Detectives and officers of the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team then executed a search warrant of Rodrigues’s home during which they recovered a black .6mm Cybergun Airsoft pistol resembling and labeled as a “Smith & Wesson M&P 40” semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was found concealed inside an oven mitt that read “Love Makes A House A Home.” The oven mitt was itself concealed inside of a Pack ‘n Play portable crib stored in a closet.

Rodrigues was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was later remanded to the county jail in South Kearny.

On July 16 at 2:35 a.m., Officer Bismark Karikari and other officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a multi-family home. The officers entered the home and followed a blood trail from the hall to the living room, kitchen and then bedroom. The officers learned a married couple had allegedly been drinking alcohol at home. An argument reportedly started when the wife wanted to drink more but the husband started recording her with his cellular phone.

The argument then turned physical with the wife reportedly throwing a cup of water at her husband, scratching and hitting his face and hand, and then stomping on his cellular phone and a drinking glass that had fallen to the floor.

This cut her foot and created the blood trail.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old Kearny woman on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief. She was also later charged with refusal of fingerprinting when she wouldn’t cooperate with arrest-booking procedures. After a trip to the hospital to dress her wounded foot, officers delivered the wife to the Hudson County Jail.

On July 16 at 6:25 a.m., Officers Jordan Miranda, Ryan Brady and Alan Stickno were dispatched to the corner of Belgrove Drive and Woodland Avenue to assist EMS. EMTs were treating a 36-year-old Totowa man who reported he had been seated in the rear passenger-side seat of the car his wife was driving and, due to the car door being damaged, it opened during a turn causing him to fall out into the street.

The man had a scraped knee.

The driver, a 33-year-old Belleville woman, reported her boyfriend/passenger had been argumentative all night and struck her in the mouth while she was driving. The woman showed officers her cut lip and said her boyfriend lied about the car door being broken – allegedly he just jumped from the car after striking her.

The officers arrested the bail-out boyfriend for simple assault. He was later transferred to the Hudson County jail.

On July 19 at 8:06 p.m., Officers Tom Collins, Josh Lopez, Bismark Karikari and Angel Martinez responded to a commercial property at 58 Sellers St. on a report of a trespass and burglary. Upon arrival, officers found and detained three juveniles near the property: a 13-year-old Kearny boy, a 16-year-old Newark boy and a 14-year-old Elizabeth boy.

Further investigation showed the boys burglarized six vehicles in the Sellers Street parking lot, stealing four pairs of sneakers and seven T-shirts. Each boy was taken into custody and charged under juvenile delinquency with six counts of burglary and one count of theft.

The boys were later released to their parents.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

