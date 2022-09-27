Several locals arrested in HCSO warrant sweep, Schillari says

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county Saturday, Sept. 24, and several of those arrested are from The Observer’s readership area.

Led by Sheriff Francis “Frank” X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”

“Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said. “Each arrest brings us closer to accomplishing our goal of promoting safety in all of Hudson County’s municipalities. I am incredibly proud of my officers and the work they do in protecting the people of Hudson County.”

The locals hauled in include:

James Defazio, 43, of Nutley, is charged with burglary. Gregory Javier, 31, of Belleville, is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of conspiracy and two counts of criminal mischief with damage. Nicholas Soto, 32, of Lyndhurst, is charged with theft/contempt. And lastly, Justin Rodrigues, 23, of Kearny, is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

If DeFazio’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was recently arrested and charged with a residential burglary in Lyndhurst. Click here to read that story from Sept. 7.

