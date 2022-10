Kearny struck for two goals less than five minutes apart and never looked back as it defeated Union City, 3-0, Friday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison to repeat as Hudson County boys’ soccer champions.

Alejandro Alvarado headed in a Johan Baez free kick to open the scoring in the 22nd minute. Baez then made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 27th minute.

Alejandro put the finishing touches on the Kardinals seventh HCT title with a goal in the 66th minute.

