NA Junior Vikings have stellar day against WERC

The North Arlington Jr Vikings Football program took the field Oct. 8 against the WERC Warriors of Wallington/East Rutherford/Carlstadt.

The day kicked off at the Mighty Mite level. NA and WERC played a hard fought game. Liam Rivas and Didier Aristizabal both scored touchdowns for North Arlington. This level is more developmental so there is no score posted.

The pee wee game (grades 3 and 4) was next and North Arlington wasted no time getting started and basically dominating the game. Galileo Glass ran all over the Warriors defense to the tune of 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Leandro Alves added a 50 yard TD and led the team in tackles as NA rolled to a 32-13 win.

The junior game (grades 5 & 6) started off with running back Noah Vargas darting 80 yards for the opening score, the first of his three touchdowns. Quarterback Ricky Lopes add a rushing TD and three PAT conversations. Joshua Figueroa finished the scoring as he received the option pitch from Vargas and took it to the house. NA won 33-0.

The final game of the night was the seniors (grades 7 & 8).

North Arlington’s starting lineup is loaded with eighth-graders — 11 on offense and 10 on defense to be exact — as defensive tackle Lucas Alvarado is the only starting seventh-grader. Quarterback Shane Crudele rushed for the first two touchdowns then went to air completing 7 out of 8 attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

His main target was Eli Gonzalez, who had four receptions and two touchdowns for 166 yards receiving. Ronald Rosario added 75 yards rushing. On defense, the Vikings posted its third shutout in five games.

Standouts were Allen Frias who had three solo tackles and seven assists, Julian Castanheira with one sack and five assists and Eli Gonzalez who had seven solo tackles, three assists and two sacks.

NA won 30-0 and improved to 4-1 on the season.

