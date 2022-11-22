Obituaries for Nov. 23, 2022

John M. Mailly

John M. Mailly died at home on Nov. 18, 2022.

He was 67.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington 15 years ago.

John served proudly in the United States Navy from 1976 until 1980 and recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Kearny.

Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass is Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Final details will be posted on Monday afternoon at www.armitagewiggins.com.

John was the brother of Joseph Mailly, Madonna Coyle and the late Elizabeth Davidson and James Mailly. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Catherine E. Chadwick

Catherine E. Chadwick (nee Manley), 85 of Kearny died Nov. 19, 2022.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Catherine at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Born in Kearny, Catherine was a lifelong resident. She worked as a key punch operator for Congoleum-Nairn for many years prior to her retirement. Catherine loved to gamble, and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. She most treasured time spent with her faithful dogs Shannon and Honda.

Catherine was the loving mother of Donald W. Chadwick, Lisa Chadwick, Dawn Chadwick and Steven Chadwick; cherished grandmother of Ashley Fuller and her husband Andrew and Kyle Chadwick. She was the dear sister of William Manley and his wife Beth, Gertrude Graczyk and the late Bernice Kolesar, Carol Kowalski, Dolores Kaiser, Mary Davitt and Joan Ronski. She was also predeceased by her loving, longtime companion Graham Bowman.

Joyce Lennox

Joyce Lennox, (nee Owens ) 92, returned to the Lord Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Born in East Newark, Joyce grew up alongside her loving siblings, the late Gloria Aymar and Buddy Owens. Residing in North Arlington since 1956, Joyce was a jovial neighbor who brought many moments of laughter to her friends and family.

Brightening the office with her delightful demeanor, Joyce worked as a secretary for the Archdiocese of Newark before retiring in 1989.

She was a long time member of the Woman’s Club of Arlington and enjoyed the many events at the Kipp Center in Rutherford. She especially enjoyed donning her homemade angel costume at Kipp’s annual Halloween party.

Ever a youthful spirit, Joyce enjoyed playing skeeball on the Jersey Shore boardwalk and jumping through the ocean waves with her family. She was a fierce competitor in any scrabble game and never missed an opportunity for a round of bocci.

Joyce was a proud patron to any organization that mailed her a request for donations, with enough dreamcatchers and notepads to last a few lifetimes.

Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Alan Lennox for their 50 years of marriage; mother to her two children and their spouses, Diane Barstow and her husband David, and Alan Lennox and his wife Nora; and cherished grandmother to Alan, Kaitlyn and Kimberly Lennox.

In lieu of flowers, we invite donations in Joyce’s memory to the St. Ann’s Soup Kitchen in Newark to support families in need. Checks may be mailed to 103 16th Ave., Newark, N.J. 07103.

A funeral Mass for Joyce was celebrated Thursday, Nov. 17 at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Her burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny, under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Thomas J. Byrne

Beloved son, brother and uncle Thomas J. Byrne, aka “Side Byrnes,” 73, of Kearny, died after a round of golf on Nov. 15, 2022.

Born July 22, 1949, Tom graduated from Queen of Peace High School, and after earning a BA in accounting at Seton Hall University, he was a social worker in the Hudson County Welfare Department in Jersey City.

He also worked at UPS for 25 years before retiring to dedicate himself to family and friends.

Tom was a consummately private person, with a knowing look and a kind heart. Generous nearly to a fault, he was the first to offer a hand in help and a good keeper of secrets. Tom was devoted to his mother, Celesta, who survives him, and with the grace and wit that marked all of his relationships, he helped her for decades after the passing of her husband and his father, James J. Byrne.

Wise and confident, Tom was adored by his six siblings, Mary, Pat, Steve, Sue, Janet and Mike, all of whom will miss him dearly. He treasured his friends and supported them through difficulties, and he was extremely supportive of the higher-education endeavors of his nieces and nephews.

Tom regularly donated blood, and volunteered at a food bank and at events sponsored by the Knights of Columbus of North Arlington, where he was a longtime trustee and treasurer. A Boy Scout in Kearny’s Troop 2 in his youth, he attained the level of Life Scout and served as an assistant scoutmaster.

Tom liked to travel, and his last trip was to the Uganda game parks. An insatiable reader, he could always reliably be found with a New York Times crossword puzzle in his back pocket.

There was a viewing at Condon Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, and afterward a repast took place at Lassoni, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, Tom’s request was that donations be made to the American Heart Association wt www.heart.org .

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

