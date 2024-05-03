HCCC, St. Peter’s University sign seamless transfer agreement

The signing of a new transfer agreement between Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and St. Peter’s University will make life easier for HCCC students to transfer to the nearby Jersey City institution to pursue their bachelor’s degrees upon their graduation from HCCC.

On April 30, HCCC President Christopher M. Reber and St. Peter’s University President Eugene J. Cornacchia signed the milestone agreement that will facilitate the seamless transfer of credits from HCCC to St. Peter’s, forging a clear transfer pathways and ensuring students do not accumulate unnecessary excess credits at either institution.

When community college students enroll at four-year universities, they must often navigate a complex and opaque process and find some credits won’t be accepted at their new school. This historic agreement breaks down this barrier and provides transfer students with additional resources, including a transfer counselor, to ensure they have the support they need to successfully transition to St. Peter’s.

Cornacchia said: “This collaboration signifies our joint commitment to empowering students with the tools and resources to excel academically and thrive in their chosen fields.”

Reber also chimed in.

“We are proud to solidify this connection with St. Peter’s University, which is fitting as we are neighboring institutions standing together in the shadow of the statue of Liberty,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the partnership generate opportunities for our students as they take the next step toward earning their bachelor’s and graduate degrees. Many HCCC graduates continue their journeys at nearby St. Peter’s each year, and this agreement will be transformational for them. As he approaches his retirement in June, I’d also like to commend President Eugene Cornacchia for his steadfast leadership of St. Peter’s, and thank him for his contributions to this community over the past 43 years.”

In accordance with the agreement, HCCC and St. Peter’s will develop and maintain accurate, up-to-date course equivalency listings for HCCC’s associate degree programs and the B.A., B.S., B.P.S. degree programs at St. Peter’s, which will be posted on the St. Peter’s website. These listings will be reviewed every June.

These connected-degree programs may be expanded periodically as agreed upon by both institutions.

Each institution will assign liaisons to facilitate ongoing communication.

St. Peter’s will engage one of its employees to administer the day-to-day operations of this agreement on HCCC’s campus and HCCC will provide shared space and other services for St. Peter’s employees.

HCCC is also establishing enhanced transfer agreements with other four-year New Jersey universities to facilitate transfer pathways for HCCC students.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember that this is just the beginning. Together, we have the power to inspire, educate, and transform lives,” Cornacchia said. “Here’s to a future brimming with endless possibilities.”

