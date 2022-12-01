Joint reunion planned for KHS, St. Cecilia HS Classes of 1973

Graduates of Kearny and St. Cecilia High School’s Classes of 1973 are invited to take part in a joint 50th reunion May 20, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, Toms River. The cost is $85 is paid before Feb. 1 or $95 if paid by the final deadline April 30.
The cost includes buffet dinner, two drink chips and an evening of dance, music and fun.
A cash bar will be available for anyone who wants more than two drinks.
Hotel reservations are available for attendees at a rate of $189 a night — be sure to mention the reunion to get the preferred rate.
To pay, Kearny High School alums should make checks payable to Laura DiMichele and mail them to her at 26 Warren St., Bloomfield, N.J. 07003 and Saints graduates should make checks payable to Patte Blood and mail them to her at 2324 N. Chanticleer Court, Toms River, N.J. 08755.
