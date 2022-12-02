Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny.
We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information.
This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have a rifle. However, a source close to the woman has told police it is not a rifle, but instead a BB gun. That said, the Kearny Police Department is taking no chances, the Hudson County Regional SWAT team was called in and as a precaution, Lincoln School was placed in lockdown.
The person reported to be suicidal is contained to the location and police have been to this home numerous times before. There appears to be no danger outside the location.
Updates to come.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.