Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny.

We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information.

This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have a rifle. However, a source close to the woman has told police it is not a rifle, but instead a BB gun. That said, the Kearny Police Department is taking no chances, the Hudson County Regional SWAT team was called in and as a precaution, Lincoln School was placed in lockdown.

The person reported to be suicidal is contained to the location and police have been to this home numerous times before. There appears to be no danger outside the location.

Updates to come.

