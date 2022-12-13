Obituaries for Dec. 14, 2022

Benjamin ‘Junior’ Pace Jr.

Benjamin “Junior” Pace Jr., the heart and soul of the Pace family, died Nov. 28, 2022. Known to most as Junior, he was a lifelong resident of Harrison, who enjoyed his retired years down at Ortley Beach with his beloved wife of 63 years, Diane.

Junior spent his early years growing up in Harrison making great memories with his siblings Gloria, Brenda, but especially his brother/best friend, Louis. Known to the people of Harrison as “Benny the Barber,” he owned one of the longest-standing family-run establishments in town. The doors to the barbershop were open to so many, it became more than just a barbershop for most.

When he wasn’t at the barbershop, you could find him in his kitchen with his family prepping for Sunday dinner. He was an avid sports fan, whether it meant never missing a New York Yankees/Rangers game, or above all, was always seen in the stands supporting his own children and grandchildren as they competed throughout the years.

Junior was predeceased by his mother and father, Dorothea and Benny Pace, and beloved brother, Louis Pace.

His memories will live on through his beloved wife Diane Pace (nee Zitzow), sons Benjamin “Jay” and his wife, Karen Pace, Gary Pace and Rocco and his wife, Wendy Pace, sisters Gloria Kwityn, and her husband, Walter, and Brenda DeCarlo, and her husband Joseph; grandchildren Daniel Pace and his wife, Lauren, Stefanee, and her husband Patrick Kivlehan, Timothy Pace, Samantha Carneiro and her husband Daniel, Gabriela Pace, Alyssa Pace and Sydney Pace and his most beloved great-grandchildren, Kylee, Jake, Juliana, Madelyn and Olivia.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His final disposition will be private.

If you would like to send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942 or in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Benny.

Sandra G. Mancino

Sandra G. Mancino (nee Smallze), 73, of North Arlington, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Mrs. Mancino was born in Jersey City and was a resident of North Arlington. She was a teacher’s aide at Roosevelt School in Kearny. Sandra was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Mancino, in 2016 and is survived by their loving children, Angela Stark and her husband, Brian, Gina Volpe and her husband, Dominick and Robert Mancino and his wife, Cori; by her cherished grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Dominick, and Jordan; by her dear brother and sisters, Patrick Benzaleski and his wife, Leslie, Lorraine Salerno and her husband, Eugene, Liz Gilson and her husband, Ray, and Patricia Schmidt and her husband, Donald; by her sisters-in-law, Concetta Midolo and Dolores Gallo, and by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m.

