80th anniversary of The 4 Chaplains will be marked Feb. 5 at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the sacrifice of the Immortal Four Chaplains at the noon Mass Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The Mass is open to the public and attendees may contact Nancy Waller at nancykwaller2@gmail.com for any additional information.
The Most Rev. Gregory Studerus, regional bishop for Hudson County, will be the main celebrant.
In addition, Boy Scout Troop 305 has dedicated the troop to the Four Chaplains and wear a commemorative patch designation. The troop will offer the Immortal Chaplains Activity Patch to other area scouts at an activity session prior to the anniversary mass.
Relatives of the Rev. John Washington and Rabbi Alexander Goode will be in attendance. Washington was assigned to St. Stephen’s at the time of his ultimate sacrifice.
