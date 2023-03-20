Reports: Man arrested by feds in Queens Uber incident had loaded gun in his Kearny home when apprehended

A Kearny man is one of two from a Queens-based “crew” who stand accused of kidnapping, beating up and stealing $20,000 in cash from an Uber driver in New York City in October 2022 — and authorities reportedly found a loaded handgun in the Kearny man’s home, published reports say.

Sam Carrasco, 20, of Kearny and Jeffrey Tavares, 23, of Queens, were both arrested and charged in connection to those crimes on Friday, March 17, in Brooklyn Federal Court, reports obtained by The Observer reveal.

In a memorandum issued by the feds, reports indicate Carrasco was hauled in from a home on Wilson Avenue in Kearny, where police recovered a loaded firearm in Carrasco’s mattress.

That same memo also alleges Carrasco attempted to order thousands of dollars in jewelry from an online retailer to be delivered to another, albeit nearby, Wilson Avenue address.

Reports also say the duo were responsible for numerous armed robberies and carjackings in Queens from October 2022 through this month.

In the aforementioned Oct. 24, 2022 incident, reports say the pair and one other man allegedly approached a Murray Hill, Queens, Uber driver, put an opaque bag over his head, tied his hands together, stole his keys, wallet and iPhone 13 and then one of them demanded money.

With a gun to his head, the victim reportedly told suspects he had cash at his home and gave up his home address. They all then went to the house and stole $20,000 in cash, later releasing the suspect on the eastern end of Long Island — but not before reminding him not to call the police or “we will kill you and your family.”

Carrasco and Tavares were first arrested late in December by the NYPD after they were nabbed driving a stolen Jeep, reports said. Authorities then were able to connect to the suspects the robberies.

Official bail information for Carrasco and Tavares was not immediately available, but the feds are asking both be detained for the duration of their trial(s) because they are, according to reports, “a significant flight risk” with “significant means to flee the area.” However, a source tells The Observer the request to remand has been granted by a federal judge.

If convicted, both men face between 12-15 years behind bars.

The NYPD and ATF were involved with the case.

