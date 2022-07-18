Clerk in Harrison’s construction office arrested on theft charges: Suarez

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit has arrested a Harrison town employee on theft charges, after an audit revealed $62,000 was missing from her department, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
According to the HCPO:
Deborah Thiry, 52, of Harrison, was employed as a clerk in the Department of Construction and Engineering. She was arrested Friday, July 15, without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and charged on a complaint-summons with theft by unlawful taking.
The matter was initially referred to the Special Investigations Unit by the Harrison Police Department following a 2022 internal audit by the Town of Harrison, which revealed from 2016 to 2022, approximately $62,000 in various payments collected by the department was unaccounted for. Thiry began her employment with the town in 2015.
Suarez credited members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit with the investigation and arrest.
Following her arrest, Thiry was processed and released. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.