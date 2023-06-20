Third quarter honors named at Kearny’s Roosevelt School

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students whj have attained Principal’s honors or honors for the third marking period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Isabella Antunes, Abigail Buchanan, Kaelyn Carlen, Gianna Covello, Lucas De Almeida, Lexi Duarte, Emma Gomes, Aralyn Hernandez, Layla Hernandez, Ariana Hernandez Guissa, Mia Jimenez, Sophia Lima, Luca Martinez, Kaitlin Pateiro, Alanis Pena Dantas, Samantha Ribeiro, Erin Richards, Adrian Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Jayden Santos, Eva Shah, Valentina Ugarte, Matthew Whitehead.
Grade 5
Gavin Araujo, Marwa Alami , Jack Barroqueiro, Sena Bezirkan, Amayah Febo, Sandra Immerso, Ava Irizarry, Lilly McSweeney, Caroline Olson, Hannah Paris, Izabella Perez-Bombino, Anabelle Rodriguez.
Grade 4
Francesca Alda, Emmah Barroqueiro, Declan Coleman, Sophia De Ray, Dominic DeRosa, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Quinn Pinho, Rebecca Ribeiro, Savannah Rusek, Adham Saad, Eian Veiga .
Honors
Grade 6
Jayde Chimbo Calle, Jayden Faria, Scarlett Ferreira, , William Franchino, Samantha Kingalahua, Angelia Lopez, Darren Mora, Giselle Mora, Raphael Roa, Lucas Serodia, Jordano Antonio Torero Hoces, Maria Vilegas.
Grade 5
Anthony Alcantara, Lutfi Fazlievski, Isabella Flores, Kayden Fonseca, Massimo Formoso, Alexander Garcia, Zoe Habrahamshon, Kayce Huaylla Hernandez, Siah Lewis, Brendan Mara, Emily Morales, Jason Olechowski, Kole Pais-Sotelo, Nicholas Peldunas, Emma Peso,Tianna Phillip, Ava Piccillo, Jason Pina, Mason Ramdass, Emmanuel Rojas, Lukas Rojas, Mason Santos, Sabela Tome, Kenzie Torres, Alice Torres Silva, Merlin Urra Martinez.
Grade 4
Amelia Azurdia, Gael Barahona Beltran, Asa Brand, Danny Consuegra Alvarado, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Enzo Galeano, Olivia Garzon, Stephen Levchak, Ayden Lighten, Brian McKenna, Jayden Milne, Luna Orellana Barillas, Emil Pena, Zachary Pritchard-Coelho, Rebecka Rocha Soares Ferreira, Destiny Ruccatano, Diego Saritama Loyola, Hannah Silva, Aiden Vega-Marshman, Omar Zohdy, Marisol Zulueta Nieto.
