Third MP honors announced at Kearny’s Washington School

Jon Zimmerman, principal of Washington School in Kearny, announces the following students who have achieved academic honors for the third marking period:
Grade 4
Principal’s Honors
Zayd Dabaji, Nicole Sanchez, Jaquawn Stewart
Honors
Salvatore Aleo, Jocelyn Aquino Sandova, Elias Cabrera, Dylan Cano, Ana Luiza Da Silva, John De Lara, Kayo Denadai, Santiago Deras Angel Garcia, Maria Giraldo Calle, Dana Graciano Menjivar, Victoria Hempel, Kaici Huang, William Jibaja, Hiba Maliji, Dania Mantilla Ramos, Jamill Mendoza, Arwa Ouchiba, D’Angelo Pascual, Mariangel Perez de la Fuente, Amelia
Rosario-Gil, Nicolle Santos, Aliza Shahzad, Eshal Tayyab, Imani Torres, Ariana Valadez Medina, Jacob Velarde, Lara Vilas Boas
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors
Syeda Aliza, Mayiarah Almeida, Juan Caycho Bernuy, Isabelle Crucinta Guzman, Nali Juarez, Jaden Nieves, Nathanael Olivares, Gabriel Olivos,Muhammad Qadeer, Evan Rebelo Da Silva, Elizabeth Silva
Honors
Gina Alves, Joseph Baiz, Mathias Campoverde, Isabella Duarte, Tedd Francisco, Isabella Lyons, Joel Mendez, Beatriz Mota, Justin Ortiz, Paul Oshiro, Jessica Rojas, Matias Santiago-Rivera, Katherine Santos Luciano, Gabriel Siqueira, Kevin Solano, Gianna Thomas
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors
Audrey Bradow, Aylin Castro Torres, Syeda Eshal, Luca Ferri Doti, Samantha Garcia, Marti Guevara, Fares Hegazy, Giuliana Janeira,Vishal Kathiravel, Felipe Leandro Do Carmo, Logan McDonald, Michael Ortega, Matthew Rivadeneira Zurita, Azaylie Rodriguez.
Honors
Franklin Espinoza, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Emmalee Govin, Josue Granados, Kyana Iza Pesantes, Maria Jose Lora de la Rosa, Joelyz Rosado-Zayas, Angela Sokolson, Brandon Sousa
