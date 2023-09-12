Rogers: Only the Republican Party can save America from complete destruction cause by the liberal Democratic Party

It was President Abraham Lincoln who said “the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, we must think anew, and act anew.”

In just a few short months, New Jersey citizens will be electing to office individuals seeking seats on school boards, city councils, the state Assembly, the state Senate, and several other local, county, and national political offices.

At no other time in our history have we been faced with making choices that will either destine us to a final chapter in our way of life or the beginning of a new chapter that leads us toward a return to our “Shining City on a Hill.”

It is no secret the Democratic Party has led us down a path that is wrecking our economy, chipping away at our individual rights, replacing education with indoctrination in our public school system and advancing polices that replace parental rights with government controlling mandates.

Many say that all politics is local. And indeed, it is. Although most people will say that many local elections such as school boards and municipal elections are non-partisan, the reality is that most if not all candidates for these offices belong to a political party. One would be naïve to believe that these candidates do not carry their political party ideology with them to the office they are seeking to be elected to.

And that is exactly what has happened across America from school boards to the White House. The liberal Democratic Party has supported candidates with little or no interest in the rights of the people. The Democratic Party supports government control over our lives. Period!

Remember NJ Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in April of 2020 when he was asked about his executive orders possibly violating the Bill of Rights? “That’s above my pay grade,” He answered.

Or what about when last week a reporter questioned Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham about her not upholding her oath to the Constitution after temporarily banning guns in her state. She argued that no Constitutional rights were fixed, including her oath. Wow!

And what about California Democrats poised to pass legislation that would take children away from parents who won’t help them get sex changes. I have not heard one peep of criticism from any Democratic political leader anywhere about these insane statements and policies.

So, what does this have to do with you? Look at the common denominator. All Democratic Party politicians. And don’t think it can’t happen in your town, city or state. It can and will if you are not vigilant.

In the times in which we live, the Republican Party, although not perfect, is our last best hope to ensure our nation, state, and municipalities a return to a time when the people, not the government will determine our destiny.

Now is our time to restore the vision our Founding Fathers had for this nation by advancing values that are grounded in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States.

Now is our time to unite and embrace the heart, soul, and spirit of every citizen from all walks of life and invite them into our big Republican tent and join this fight for the survival of our country from local to national government offices.

Now is our time, right here in your municipality and State of New Jersey, to support candidates for public office who embrace time tested values that have strengthened and improved our way of life. Values that are articulated in the Bill of Rights and Constitution of the United States.

Now is our time to let the entire nation know that citizens in your municipality and our state of New Jersey will not sit idly by and allow the Democratic Party to continue tearing down our way of life, freedoms, and individual rights.

Now is our time, to support candidates who will stand shoulder to shoulder with We the People in our fight to preserve our God given gifts of freedom and liberty.

For many months we have awakened each day to Democratic Party messages of dark winters for America. Well, my message as a Republican and proud American to that political party is this: America was founded on a single principle, freedom. Our founding fathers agreed that liberty required eternal vigilance. And it is our duty as Americans to always stay vigilant.

President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

I do not want our generation to be the generation that led our freedom to extinction. Every citizen needs to get involved in the fight to preserve our freedom. This fight begins with discussions at the dinner table in each one of our homes and with our friends and neighbors by informing each other about the urgency of the need to get involved in the political process from local to national levels.

We Americans have a song to sing and a story to tell our children and grandchildren. Not from a music sheet of gloom and doom or a story book about dark days from individuals who are trying to take our freedoms away, but from a music sheet of a sweet song about an America that always has a bright sunrise ahead.

The music sheet is our National Anthem and America the Beautiful. Our story is our Constitution and Declaration of Independence. And the singers and authors of both, have been in the past, is now and will always be in the future WE THE PEOPLE!

I know this Op-Ed has ruffled the feathers of some Democrats, but I cited facts that cannot be disputed. You had your time. Now Is Our Time!

Steven Rogers was a Nutley Commissioner from 2012-2020 (He term limited himself). He is a retired Nutley Police Lieutenant and U.S. Navy Commander. Rogers is presently President/CEO of Campaign4America.com and he was an adviser to former President Donald J. Trump’s 2020 campaign. His email is mail@c4ausa.us

The opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Observer newspaper.

