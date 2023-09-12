Kearny Rec, UEZ co-sponsoring movie night & festival

Kearny’s Recreation Department and Urban Enterprise Zone have teamed up to launch the first-ever Kearny Family Movie Night & Festival with a free screening of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Friday, Sept. 22 at Arlington Depot Park (Garofalo Place between Elm and Forest streets.)
Grab a chair (or a blanket) for what is expected to be the first in a series of movie nights that will also feature themed family-friendly activities and fun.
At 5:30 p.m., “Luigi’s Mansion” bounce house, a meet and greet with Mario and Princess Peach, a Mushroom World photo station, Mario Kart face painting booth, Superstar sand art booth and Fire Flower balloon sculpting will all be available for the kids.
The evening will also feature food and sweets for sale. Free popcorn will be available during the movie, which begins at 8 p.m.
The event will take place regardless of the weather. For more information, visit www.kearnynj.org or send an email to familymovienights@kearnynj.org.
