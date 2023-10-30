NA Knights hosting dinner, blood drive

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus will honor several individuals for their commitment to the Knights and the community of North Arlington with its 61st Grand Knights Awards Dinner Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington.

Honored as the Knight of the Year is Anthony Giaquinto. The Columbian of the Year is David O’Brien. The Helping Exceptional People Volunteer of the Year is Joseph R. McGovern. And the “Leave No Neighbor Behind Award” recipient is Wandamarie Davis. The Business Community Shield Award will be presented to two local entrepreneurs.

The cost for the dinner is $45 per adult and $15 per child (ages 6 to 11) and reservations may be made by calling (201) 988-0183.



The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Fall Blood Drive takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Columbian Club Hall. Appointments, though not required, are strongly recommended and may be made at donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/56222. Donors must be at least 16, in good health, weigh at least 110 lbs, bring an ID, eat a meal prior to donating and drink plenty of water before and after donating.

