Obituaries for July 15, 2025

Richard Michael Skelly

Richard Michael Skelly, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, died June 18, 2025.

Born on Nov. 29, 1941, Richard, often known as “Dick,” was a distinguished figure, revered for his intellect and wit. He graduated from Seton Hall University, where he honed the legal acumen that would define his career as a devoted attorney. Richard’s professional life was marked by a commitment to providing legal aid to those in need rather than those who could merely afford it.

Richard’s educational journey began at St. Cecelia Catholic School, setting the stage for a lifetime of leadership and service. His role as a worship leader at Holy Family Catholic Church from its inception until recent years was a testament to his deep faith and dedication to his community.

Known for his sharp wit and sometimes controversial humor, Richard balanced his professional and religious life with a passion for history and an unwavering commitment to his family. He was a loving husband to Catherine Skelly (nee O’Connor) and a guiding force in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Richard’s family circle was marked by both joy and loss.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine; brother, Joseph Skelly; daughters Meghan Markham (nee Skelly) and Sharon Rich (nee Skelly), along with their spouses Jared and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Kelly Skelly; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin and Brendan Skelly, and his grandson, Everett Skelly, as well as his parents, Mary E. and Richard Skelly.

A service to honor Richard’s life will take place at noon, July 26, 2025, at Holy Family Church in Marietta.

Richard Skelly’s legacy is one of profound impact and complex character, remembered for his service, his spirited discourse, and his deep familial love.

Christopher Vincent Belichak

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Vincent Belichak, aged 56 — a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. After a long, courageous battle with cancer, Christopher passed away peacefully July 1, 2025.

Christopher Vincent Belichak was born on Aug. 26, 1968, to Frank and Margaret Belichak. Christopher grew up and spent a majority of his life in Kearny. He was a 1986 graduate of Kearny High School and a proud member of the Theta Phi National Fraternity. Throughout his lifetime, Chris made many friendships that would endure throughout childhood into his adulthood.

Chris was a professional driver and worked for various businesses. Chris had great entrepreneurial skills and loved buying and reselling collections through flea market ventures.

Chris lived life to its fullest in his younger years. He loved to travel abroad and visited many Caribbean islands and traveled to Canada with his brother, Frank. Chris was most proud of being a devoted husband and father. He was a loving husband to Jennifer and a devoted father to Brandon.

Chris and Jennifer spent 28 happy years together. Chris loved celebrating holidays and loved to cook lasagna, eggplant, meatballs and bake desserts. His joy came from making his loved ones happy. He loved and protected all of his family and friends.

Chris’s happiest day on Earth was the day his son was born. Chris took great pride in being a father and was extremely proud of his son. He loved going to Pennsylvania and being outdoors with his family. His greatest times were spent flea marketing, fishing, boating, swimming and biking with his dear son, Brandon, and wife, Jennifer.

We would not be doing Chris justice if we didn’t mention his special uniqueness. Chris was just one of those people who had “it.” To know him was to love him. As soon as Chris entered any room, his sparkling ocean blue eyes, radiant smile and strong physique would light the room up. Chris had a fun-loving personality that enlightened the lives of his family and friends.

Chris was predeceased by his brother Frank Anthony Belichak in November 2021. Now the two brothers will reunite in Heaven.

Christopher Vincent Belichak is survived by his loving father and mother, Frank and Margaret Belichak, wife Jennifer, son Brandon, brother John and his family. He is also survived by his uncle Marty, aunt Minnie, many cousins and lifelong friends.

Chris will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew him. His ocean blue eyes will now light up Heaven’s sky. Love you, our dear Chris. Rest in peace.

