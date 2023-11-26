Obituaries for the week of Nov. 22

Joseph Miceli

Joseph Miceli, 53, died suddenly at home in Kearny on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Relatives and friends visit the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny, on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Brooklyn, Joseph lived in Kearny most of his life.

He worked for Iron Workers Local Union No. 11, Bloomfield, for the past 28 years.

He is survived by two sons, Scott and James Miceli, three sisters, Lorraine Ferrara, Lisa Parziale and Joanne Gross and several nieces and nephews.

Louise I. Hallenbeck

Louise I. Hallenbeck, 82, of North Arlington, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family Nov. 13, 2023.

Beloved wife of 62 years to Robert Hallenbeck she was devoted mother of Judi Hubner and her husband Andrew, Eugene Hallenbeck and his wife Karin, Amy Doran and her husband Rick, Laura Brandao and her husband Tony. Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Michael, Patrick, Kate, Krista, Erika and Anna, she was cherished great-grandmother of Rose.

Louise had a creative mind and was 20 steps ahead of the game. She loved to travel, teach, volunteer at local food pantries and enjoyed spending time with her family. Louise is also survived by her canine companion “Betsy.”

Family and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral service was from the funeral home. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s name to the Frederick B. Cohen Cancer Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, www.newarkbethgiving.org or by mail Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Development Department-62, 201 Lyons Avenue Newark, N.J. 07112.

Richard J. Goskowski

Richard J. Goskowski, 81, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov/ 11, 2023 surrounded by his family, while last rites were being administered.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral was from the funeral home and then Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church. Cremation was private.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Richard moved to Kearny in 1960.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1964 until 1966.

Mr. Goskowski worked in the Kearny Shop Rite for 46 years and served as produce manager before retiring in 2008.

Richard had a passion for the weather, especially snow, and became very accurate at tracking and predicting snowstorms. He was also an avid New Jersey Devils hockey fan.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Reigle) Goskowski, two daughters, Joy Goskowski and her fiancé, Domingo Armental, Karen Porter and her husband, Shannon and one son, Robert Goskowski. One brother, Ronald Goskowski and his wife Mary Jean and four grandchildren, Steven Bradley and Matthew Udis and Emily and Michael Porter and three nephews, Adam, Paul and Darren Goskowski. Richard also leaves many wonderful friends.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Bruno and Louise (nee Sworski) Goskowski.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Richard’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org, or to Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org.

Laura Santos

Laura Santos, (nee DeCampos), 93, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Alaris Health in West Orange.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral home, Kearny. The funeral service was celebrated at the funeral home. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Ms. Santos was born in Portugal and immigrated to the United States in 1934 and lived in Newark. She moved to Kearny in 1953.

Laura was a factory worker for RCA in Harrison for 20 years before retiring.

She is survived by her son, James Santos and his wife, Tracey; three grandchildren, Joseph Iampaglia, Lisa Cave and Max Santos. She also leaves two great-grandchildren.

Ms. Santos was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Iampaglia.

Norah (Nonie) McDermott

Norah (Nonie) McDermott, (nee Kane), 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral was from the funeral home, then to Queen of Peace R.C. Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Renvyle By The Sea, County Galway, Ireland, Norah immigrated to the United States in 1950 and lived in Boston. She later moved to Kearny in 1961 and lived there for 40 years before moving to Toms River,. Soon after, she would go on spending time with each of her children in their homes and enjoying each family, which she thoroughly enjoyed sharing her memories about Ireland, family and life.

Some of her favorite pastimes were sitting by a fire, reading her favorite books and her love for horse racing while following her two son’s careers in harness racing.

She worked for the NJ Meadowlands Commission for 17 years before retiring in 1997 and was a member of the St. Brendan’s Gaelic Football Club in Kearny.

Norah is survived by two daughters, Maureen Hansen (John), and Eileen Armitage (Ernest), two sons, John McDermott (Nancy) and Kevin McDermott (Sheri), two sisters, Kathleen Stewart and Madeline Nikoras. She was the beloved grandmother of Shannon, John, Jr., Kane, Ernest, Keely, Eilish, Caitlin, Mary, Liam, Kyla and Jessica and great-grandmother of Emily Norah.

Norah was predeceased by her husband, Anthony McDermott, in 2014.

Elizabeth Zuzzio

Elizabeth Zuzzio, (nee Beck), 77, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at home in Brick

Township.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral service was from the funeral home. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Glen Ridge, Betty lived in Kearny before moving to Byram Township, where she lived for many years before moving to Brick Township six years ago.

Ms. Zuzzio earned her B.S. in nursing from Rutgers University and later, she earned her master’s in counseling from Seton Hall University. Upon graduating, she was a full time registered nurse for several years before becoming a full time homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Joy Califano and one son, Paul Zuzzio. She was the grandmother of Zachary and Dominic Califano and Kaitlyn and Taryn Zuzzio and step-grandmother to Jordyn Armstrong and step-great-grandmother to Jaryan Armstrong.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey.

