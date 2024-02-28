Lots happening at Lyndhurst Public Library

Solar eclipse glasses giveaway

The 2024 total solar eclipse is set for Monday, April 8. The Lyndhurst Library has acquired a limited supply of free special solar eclipse glasses to give out to Lyndhurst residents so the event may be viewed safely. To get the glasses, please bring in a non-perishable, unexpired food item to be donated to the Lyndhurst Food Pantry. Glasses and donation drop-off will be located at the Adult Circulation Desk. One pair per person while supplies last.

1 on 1 Tech Help

Do you find technology confusing? Are you interested in eBooks or other digital services, but don’t know where to start? Do you need someone to sit down with you and show you how your new device works? If so, be sure to ask about our free 1 to 1 tech help. To schedule a session, call the reference desk at (201) 804-2478, ext. 4.

Mango languages

The Lyndhurst Library offers the Mango Languages online language-learning system to patrons. Learning a new language with Mango Languages is free for all Lyndhurst Library patrons. There are more than 40 foreign language courses available and 16 English as a Second Language (ESL) courses. Mango Languages may be accessed through www.lyndhurstlibrary.org. A valid Lyndhurst Library card number is required to log-in. You may access this service from the comfort of your own home.

Audiobooks, eBooks & more

With a Lyndhurst library card, one has access to downloadable audiobooks, eBooks, music, videos, popular magazines and more. Visit www.lyndhurstlibrary.org to learn more.

Museum passes

The Lyndhurst Public Library has purchased vouchers and passes to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the Aviation Hall of Fame & Museum in Teterboro. The vouchers and passes are located in the library’s Children’s Room and are available to patrons with a valid BCCLS Lyndhurst Library Card.

Wifi hotspots

The Lyndhurst Library offers “Internet to Go,” a project to lend WiFi hotspots to patrons. The hotspot is portable, so you may connect to devices almost wherever you are. A resident of Lyndhurst with a valid Lyndhurst Library card may borrow a WiFi hotspot for up to a week. The device may be renewed if no one else has placed it on hold.

Adult programs

g “Jazz at the Movies Concert & Lecture” is slated for Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m., and will be performed by the Patrick Kerssen Trio. Ccontact Library Director Donna Romeo at (201) 804-2478, ext. 7 or email romeo@lyndhurst.bccls.org to register.

g An Easter cookie decorating class is set for Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. Contact Romeo to register.

Crochet group

The Lyndhurst Library invites the community to a weekly drop-in crochet group. The group offers beginner to advanced levels. Members teach and help each other. Members must bring their own supplies. Meetings take place every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. Drop-in as you please. No registration is necessary. A kitchenette area is available for members to bring snacks.

Teen programs

g Call the library at (201) 804-2478, ext. 4 or send an email to reference@lyndhurst.bccls.org to register.

g Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game lessons for teens takes place Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m.

g Chess lessons for teens are Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

Children’s Room

g Weekly snacks and crafts are available Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m.

g Bookworms storytime takes place Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

g Kid’s yoga, for kids aged 5 to 12, is set for Friday, March 18, at 4 p.m.

g Sing & play St. Patrick’s Program is set for Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m.

g A festival of colors holi workshop takes place Wednesday, March 20, at 4 p.m., for kids aged 5 to 12.

g Minecraft class: The Start of the Universe, is Monday, March 25, at 4 p.m.

g A musical puppet show is Tuesday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m.

g A springtime magic show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m.

g An Easter EGGstravaganza takes place Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

