Lyndhurst girls soccer’s young roster set to embrace the challenge

With 10 sophomores set to be on this year’s varsity roster and several of them in line to start, Lyndhurst coach Kimberly Hykey knows that this is a group that will have to grow up quickly this fall.

The preseason has offered a promising glimpse into the growth that class has already experienced after many of them saw significant time in last year’s 10-10 season.

“Many of them are showing composure that wasn’t there last year. They look more comfortable. Things have slowed down for them,” Hykey said. “In our first scrimmage, we were down at Donovan Catholic and you saw they weren’t overwhelmed. So I would say that that sophomore class is showing some growth and being a little bit more composed and relaxed on the ball, which is obviously what we want to see.

“They’re all soccer kids. This is the sport they’ve been playing. This is their main sport, so they all love it.”

Despite her team’s youth, Hykey knows her team will have a chance in just about every game they play in thanks to starting goalkeeper Kieran Meehan.

Meehan, a senior who committed to play at Monmouth over the summer, only has a handful of varsity minutes to her resume, but is now set to be the latest high level keeper to play for the Golden Bears.

“She’s excited about this year because this is really her first real opportunity to be the starting keeper day in and day out,” said Hykey. “(At 5-10), Kieran gives us some height we haven’t had at that position. Kieran’s got a booming leg. Her goal kicks, her punch, they’re a weapon. I think the element of her strong leg is something we have never had.”

In front of Meehan is a young, but experienced group on the back line. Sophomore Ava Shapiro is a returning starter at center back as is Kyla Marino, a senior four-year player who Hykey calls “the glue that holds it together.”

Sophomore Emma Marnik is a returning starter as the left back. The right back position isn’t settled yet, but another talented underclassman, freshman Lena Marino is pushing for the spot as are seniors Kiera Pilger and Zoey Buckley. Versatile sophomore Emma Amaral could also see some time on the back line.

Two more experienced sophomores are set to start in the midfield as Avery Garing is back as the holding midfielder and Daniela Barbieri is one of two attacking midfielders as she looks to build upon her six goals as a freshman. The other attacking midfielder is senior Skyler Montillo, who was the team’s leading scorer last year with seven goals and seven assists.Amaral is set to see time in the midfield as well.

A place where Lynhdurst has very good depth is on the wings where senior Julia Marnik (four goals, eight assists) is back, along with senior Madeline Turano and sophomores Nicole Marnik and Taylor Paglio. Sophomore Hailey Welton is also vying for time on the wings.

Up top, junior Niaklena Iacono returns after scoring five goals a season ago and is someone Hykey believes is on the verge of a breakout year.

“She’s got two years under her belt and she works hard,” said Hykey. “Because of her work ethic and who she is, I know (the breakout) is coming, it’s just a matter of when.”

Fellow juniors Laura Raggi and Zeynep Celik are also in the mix for time in the attack.

Lyndhurst opens the season with five consecutive homes, starting with Wood-Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 5, followed by a Saturday evening showdown with reigning Group 2 state champions Ramsey.

The matchup with Ramsey is one of several notable independent games Hykey scheduled as part of an ambitious schedule that includes Fair Lawn, Clifton, Paramus and Bloomfield in addition to its NJIC National Division slate.

“We want to always play people that are going to challenge us and we’ll play pretty much anybody that wants to play us,” said Hykey. “We’re picking up a lot of good, quality programs that are going to show us where we need to grow and help us be better for the state tournament.

“We definitely have our challenges ahead of us, but that’s good. That’s what we need.”

