Paz: So many thanks for all of your support of the KPSUE

As the 2024 season comes to a close, KNJ PS Uniform Exchange celebrates a year of unprecedented generosity and community spirit. From donations and volunteer efforts to partnerships with local organizations, this year was truly remarkable in supporting families and children in need.

More than 500 families were served with over 1,400 uniform items and over 500+ with supplies distributed, ensuring children were equipped with the essentials to thrive this school year.

A heartfelt thank you to our supporters

We are immensely grateful to the following individuals and organizations whose contributions made this year’s success possible:

n Juan C. Barroso Jr. & FMBA Local 18/218: For their generous $1,000 donation and collecting the most drop-off donations for our school supplies drive. Juan’s incredible donation of a full wardrobe of brand-new uniforms to a child new to the district just in the nick of time showcased his boundless kindness.

n PBA Local No. 21 & Mina Ekladious: For organizing donations from the community and BJ’s Wholesale Club and much more.

n Mayor Carol Jean Gaunt Doyle: For her hands-on support at nearly every event and her commitment to securing donors. Mayor, you amaze us all with your dedication to serving this community!

n State Sen. Angela V. McKnight via Mayor Doyle, Councilwoman Marytrine DeCastro and Assistant Town Clerk and Mayoral Aid Lyla De Castro: For a donation of 50 backpacks with school supplies, ensuring more children were equipped just in time for school.

n Councilwoman Marytrine De Castro and Family: For bulk backpack donations and PPE contributions to keep our volunteers and families safe.

n Kevin Canessa and The Observer: For highlighting our cause on the front page and through live broadcasts, helping us reach countless families.

n Lucas Hamson (GPW Productions) & Jairo Luque: For capturing the essence of our mission through photography and videography.

n Wanny Wong: For providing facilities for our volunteers during uniform distribution events.

n Amanda Eustice and News 12 New Jersey: For bringing our cause to a wider audience through our first-ever television appearance.

n Superintendent of Schools Flora Encarnacao, School Board President Samantha Paris and Sharyne Blevins: For their unwavering support and assistance in reaching families across the district.

n BJ’s of Kearny and ShopRite of Kearny Square: For their generous donations supporting our school supplies fund.

n Kearny-Belleville Elks Lodge No. 1050: For their donations of locks, backpacks and event support.

n Zach Bahr, of Zach’s Garage — the only Zach’s in Kearny: For donating backpacks and supplies for the second consecutive year.

n Councilmen George Zapata and Stathis A. Theodoropoulos: For their time and efforts in moving and setup operations, along with donating 120 backpacks with the help of Rich Konopka, Dennis Solano, Eileen Eckel and Renato DaSilva.

n Hugo Galdos (Town Auto Repair): For lending a utility van to transport uniforms.

n The American Legion Post No. 99: For their $150 donation and for hosting our school supplies distribution event at their facility, where 408 backpacks were distributed in under an hour.

n The Scots-American Club: For their support in allowing us to use their location for sorting supplies and keeping us refreshed throughout the laborious process.

n Girl Scouts of Kearny: For lending tables and providing volunteer support.

n Jersey Mike’s: For donating 600 free sub coupons to accompany backpacks.

n Kearny High School Athletic Director Vincent Almeida and the Kearny High School Athletics Department: For raising $635 through a dress-down day.

n The Junior Woman’s Club of Arlington: For their volunteer support and donating 18 backpacks with supplies.

n W.H.A.T.: For providing canopies to shelter volunteers from sun and rain during outdoor events.

n The Town of Kearny: For waiving park fees and allowing us to use Arlington Depot Park for uniform distributions.

n Jorge and Daniel Santos, owners of the Super Laundromat Centers: For their uniform laundering and distribution volunteer efforts. We wouldn’t be here without the Santos Family.

n Kenneth J. Lindenfelser and the Pioneer Boys of America, Inc.: For their incredibly generous $1,895 donation, which made it possible to keep our events free to the public and will enhance our inventory management and event operations for next season.

Additionally, we thank our other cash donors: Hugo Neu Realty, Neglia Group, Carmen DeJesús and George Rosko.

To all our volunteers, sponsors, and community members, your dedication has been the heartbeat of our mission. Together, we’ve relieved financial burdens from families across Kearny and ensured hundreds of children started the school year prepared and ready to succeed.

Here’s to the power of community and the difference we’ve made together. Until next season!

For more information or to get involved, visit our website at www.kpsue.org or contact us at info@kpsue.org.

Jennifer L. Franzese-Paz

President

KNJPS Uniform Exchange

Jennifer L. Franzese-Paz

