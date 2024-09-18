RWJBarnabas opens new location at former West Hudson Hospital

RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group officially opened a new location at 206 Bergen Ave., Suite 201, Building C in Kearny on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The building is the former West Hudson Hospital.

“We are thrilled to open our new facility in Kearny as part of our ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare,” Michael Prilutsky, executive vice president, RWJBarnabas Health and president, RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, said. “By bringing our services to Kearny, we aim to make a lasting, positive impact on the health of Kearny residents, ensuring they receive the care they deserve, right where they live.”

This location, affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and the Jersey City Medical Center, will provide a comprehensive range of primary and specialty health care services, including cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology and women’s health (OB/GYN).

Cardiology: Comprehensive heart care services, including diagnostic tests, treatments and management of cardiovascular diseases.

Gastroenterology: Expertise in digestive health, offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

General Surgery: A range of surgical services provided by highly skilled surgeons, utilizing the latest minimally invasive techniques.

Neurology: Specialized care for neurological disorders, including stroke, epilepsy and other conditions affecting the brain and nervous system.

Women’s Health (OB/GYN): Comprehensive women’s health services, from routine gynecological care to prenatal and maternity services.

With primary care, specialty care and collaborative services all under one roof, patients will receive personalized, high-quality care tailored to their needs. RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group primary care physicians, Thomas Francis, Richard Romano, and Gary Cardiello are now actively seeing patients at Primary & Specialty Care at Kearny, with specialty services coming in the near future.

To learn more about RWJBarnabas Health at Kearny, or to make an appointment, call (201) 948-5879 or visit rwjbh.org/medicalgroup.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

