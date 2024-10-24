Kearny volleyball reach Hudson semis for first time since 2016

The idea of the Kearny girls volleyball team playing in a Hudson County semifinal might have seemed impossible five weeks ago when the Kardinals began the season with four consecutive losses.

So when Kearny punched its ticket to the semifinals on Friday afternoon, that rough beginning made this accomplishment all the more rewarding.

Now 12-6, the Kardinal have won 12 of their last 14 matches, culminating with a 25-16, 25-16 victory over Bayonne in the Hudson County Tournament quarterfinals. The victory propelled Kearny to its first HCT semifinal since 2016.

“They’re really coming into their own and I’m very, very proud of this squad, It’s probably the best squad I’ve had in years,” head coach Vicky Zicopoulos said. “I feel like this team, they have each others’ back. We play well as a team and each game someone shines, which is beautiful. It’s not just one person.”

What this Kearny team lacks in star power and size, it makes up for in versatility and maturity as the Kardinals have 11 seniors on the roster this fall.

While there isn’t a true go-to player on the offense, senior outside hitter Isabelle Moura has been the team’s leader in kills with 77 and is a four-year varsity performer.

The other outside hitter along with Moura varies largely due to the current rotation.

Senior Amaya Wilson, who recorded a career-high nine kills in the quarterfinal win over Bayonne, splits time between the outside and middle.

“Amaya is if she’s hot on the outside, she just has such a nice vertical, her approach is wonderful and her shots go straight down,” said Zicopoulos. So she probably has the most direct hit once she’s up there. ‘

Another senior who splits time between the outside and middle is Johanna Escalante. Standing at just 5-foot-2, the ultra-versatile defies all conventional wisdom about the middle hitter position, thanks to being the highest jumper on the team. Her all-around game allows her to play any position on the court depending on the situation.

For the season, Escalante has 54 kills to go with 91 digs, while also being capable of being a setter or defensive specialist.

“Johanna is the most versatile girl on the team,” Zicopoulos siad. “She can play every position.”

The other middle is Kathryn Schwerzler, the lone junior starter and the team leader in blocks. Julianne Aular is the starter at opposite hitter.

On the back line is senior Bridgitte Garrido, a three-year starter at libero.Garrido has a team-best 163 digs, while also leading in aces (37) and, with 13 kills, can also be a factor in the offense when needed.

Gabriela Pifano, perhaps better known as one of the area’s premier throwers in track & field, is a multi-year starter at setter, posting 200 assists to go with 39 kills.

Sarahi Ludena, Eileen Garcia, Vida Quezada, Aliya Jorge, Daniela Mantilla and Daybeliz Rosillo-Rivera will also see time on the floor.

Kearny will face its greatest challenge on Wednesday when it travels to face top-seeded Secaucus in the semifinals. Secaucus, the reigning HCT champion, is 20-0 and currently ranked No. 9 in the state by NJ.com.

Secaucus is led by one of the state’s premier middle hitters in 6-foot-1 Olivia Jasiczek. And while Zicopoulos knows she doesn’t have a player who can match the physical attributes of Jasiczek, what she does have is a group that has responded to every challenge thrown its way this season.

“We’re going to have to work as a team. Everybody’s going to have to be on fire on Wednesday,” Zicopoullos said. “As a team, we all have to shine that day. Not just one player, but every player on the court.”

Earlier in the Hudson County Tournament, Harrison seeded 11th, defeated BelovED Charter in the first round before being knocked off by McNair in the quarterfinals.

In the Bergen County Tournament, Lyndhurst was awarded its highest seed in recent memory at No. 5 and in the first round, delivered one of the biggest wins in program history when it defeated River Dell, long viewed as one of the state’s top programs, 25-16, 25-14. The Bears’ three-headed monster of Asya Akar, Yasemin Ugurlu and Sofia Hechavarria combined for 16 kills in the statement making win.

Lyndhurst’s tournament run came to an end in the quarterfinals when it lost 25-18, 25-16 to Ramapo. It’s just the third loss all season for Lyndhurst, who is in line to earn the top seed in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2.

In Essex County, Nutley punched its ticket into the quarterfinals with a 31-29, 25-19 win over Montclair in the first round on Friday behind 12 kills and nine digs from Sydney Tromantona. The Raiders, enjoying an excellent 14-6 season, will play top-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Bloomfield saw its Essex County Tournament run end with a first round loss to Livingston, while Belleville lost in the second preliminary round to Payne Tech.

