Lyndhurst softball sees brighter days ahead with young roster

Diana Auteri knows that the last two years have seen a Lyndhurst softball team, loaded with underclassmen, struggle in the always tough NJIC National Division.

But while the Golden Bears will once again be quite young again in 2025, thanks to an experienced infield, along with a talented freshman class, the third-year head coach sees a bright future ahead for this current group.

“For the past two years we’ve definitely taken our lumps,” said Auteri. “We are definitely young again and we still have our entire infield returning, which is very strong. I’m anticipating them to step up a lot this year.

“It’s a mix of old and new, which is coming together. I think we have a good vibe this year.”

Leading the way for Lyndhurst will be junior Gianna Lembo, a three-year starter at catcher and a mainstay in the leadoff spot. Last season, Lembo hit .33 while leading the team in runs (20), hits (23) and stolen bases (13).

“She’s got a big year ahead of her,” Auteri said. “She is making huge strides as well and I’m looking to see a lot more out of her. In her first two years, she’s been great and I think this one’s going to be her best yet.”

In addition to Lembo, all four starting infielders from last year.

Another three-year starter for Lyndhurst is junior second baseman Aitana Lozano. Lozano, best known for her work on the wrestling mat, is someone Auteri believes is primed for a big spring as well.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing her improvement this year while taking on a bigger role,” said Auteri. “She hit the ball great (in our scrimmage against Hackensack and she leads the team.”

Sophomore Olivia Syed is back at third base after leading the team in RBI (12) last year.

“She’s hitting the ball hard,” said Auteri. “She worked hard in the offseason. She’s going to be great for us.”

At shortstop is Gianna DeCoro, a three-sport athlete and one of just two senior starters.

“She’s done a great job,” Auteri said of DeCoro, who also plays volleyball and ice hockey. “She has a great rapport and great relationships with everybody. I think she’s going to do a great job leading the young girls.”

Junior Ava Woolis is a returning starter at first base with senior Amber Borquist also vying for time.

Returning in left field is senior Kiana Marizan.

The other two outfield spots are currently up in the air as multiple members of Lyndhurst’s promising freshman class are vying for the starting roles, including Kiara Solorzano, Alexa Gibbons, Valentina Fonseca, Sabrina Fonseca and Dani Nicolette, as well as sophomore Colleen Weir.

The versatile Nicolette is someone who Auteri envisions seeing time at multiple positions over the course of the season. Juniors Habiba Abdelgalil and Isabella Pluchino are also vying for tim.

Pitcher was set to be filled by Alexis Goula, but with the senior sidelined with a season-ending injury, there is an open competition for innings in the circle. Currently, freshmen Allie Ruiz, Madison Quick, Gibbons and Olivia DeRuvo are all vying for the job.

With eight freshmen set to potentially see time on varsity, Lyndhurst’s numbers have been bolstered and this preseason has created more competition than in previous years.

“I think softball is starting to make a turnaround,” said Auteri. “There’s a ton of opportunity (to play) and I’m not afraid to bring freshmen up or start freshmen.”

Lyndhurst begins the season with road games at Manchester Regional on March 31 and Garfield on April 2. The Bears home opener and first division matchup is set for April 4 against North Arlington.

While it didn’t necessarily show in its 3-19 record, Auteri saw growth at the end of last season. With another year of experience, as well as its talented group of newcomers, there’s a confidence that this year could see Lyndhurst sneak up on some people as it continues to rebuild.

“There’s a quiet feeling that we may shock a few people here and there and that’s what I’m hoping for,” Auteri said. “These girls, they never give up, they never get upset. They understand that we’ve been so young for so long, but that’s why they know this is the year to make some noise.”

