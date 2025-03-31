North Arlington softball looks to build off last year’s experience

A year ago, the North Arlington softball team had to rely on a large group of underclassmen with minimal varsity experience. And while the Vikings are still a young team – there’s only one senior on the roster – second year head coach Emma Stagg has seen a clear improvement from a group that is certainly more experienced and mature after going 12-14 last year and qualifying for the Bergen County Tournament.

“We’re still really young,” said Stagg. “But I definitely think that my juniors are more ready, more mature, more advanced and ready to do well this year.”

In total, North Arlington returns six starters from a season ago. Among those backs are both pitchers from last year – Jacklyn Burbach and Cadence Mansfield. Mansfield, a right-handed sophomore, had a 3.17 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 88.1 innings. Burbach, a left-handed junior, has shown a significant increase in velocity after posting a 4.88 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 66 innings last year.

“They’re different,” Stagg said. “Jackie’s got a lot of movement on her pitches. Cadence has movement, but not as much as Jackie.

“Being able to utilize both throughout the season is an advantage for us since they’re not going to be super tired come the postseason.”

Whichever one of Burbach, who hit .362 last year,and Mansfield, who scored 20 runs, is not pitching will be starting at first base.

The starting catcher spot is currently being shared by sophomore Isabella Buccheri and freshman Keira Pfaff. Whether its at catcher or shortstop, Buccheri is set to lead off once again for the Vikings and is poised to do big things at the plate after hitting .392 a year ago.

Junior McKenzie Stone is a returning starter at second base and Stagg believes is on the verge of a breakout season offensively.

“I definitely see her having a great season,” said Stagg. “Once she gets that confidence in herself, she’s going to just take off.”

Stone, a middle of the lineup bat for the Vikings, can also move over to shortstop when Buccheri is behind the plate, with freshman Abigail Cubero taking over at second.

Another returning starter is junior third baseman Lyndsay Gilbert, who had 24 hits a season ago.

Kyra Garcia, the lone senior, is the full-time center fielder after splitting time in the outfield and at catcher a season ago. Garcia, a three-year starter, hit .372 with a team-best 22 stolen bases a season ago and should once again be a key cog out of the No. 2 spot of the batting order.

“She’s a great leader on and off the field, especially with the younger kids,” Stagg said. “She’s just great, always helping, always teaching.”

Junior Skyler Crudele takes over as the starting left fielder after having last year ruined by injuries. In right field, is a freshman Lilliana Laboy.

Two more freshmen, Emma and Sophia Graci are expected to get the bulk of time at designated hitter.

In total, as many as 11 freshmen could see time on varsity. Of that large and talented group, Zoe Dinnerstein is vying for time in the outfield, while Aylin Ramirez-Rios, Valery Daza, Taylor Todechine, Mhia Garcia and Marianna Gutierrez are all competing for at-bats.

North Arlington opened the season on Monday, March 31 at home against Elmwood Park before traveling to Pompton Lakes on Wednesday and then Lyndhurst in the division opener on Friday.

Stagg understands that some may overlook North Arlington due to its youth and the graduation of sluggers Rhi’Anna Gomez and Jeylen Joza. But even with having to focus more on small ball and hitting the ball on the ground, Stagg is confident this group will again be competitive.

“I definitely want a .500 season and I know it’s something that my kids have talked about that they want,” Stagg said. “I hope we can do our best and I hope that we can surprise some people like we did in the county tournament last year.”

