Grilo, Pronti & Melham elected to conference of mayors’ board of directors

Mayors Daniel H. Pronti of North Arlington, Michael A. Melham of Belleville and Dina M. Grilo of East Newark were recently elected to the New Jersey Conference of Mayors (NJCM) Board of Directors.
NJCM is a group of leading New Jersey mayors dedicated to making sure their collective voices are heard in Trenton and in Washington. They are the largest statewide organization to exclusively represent the interests of mayors to the state and federal legislatures and administrations.
The trio were sworn in at the organization’s 60th annual Spring Conference at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City Tuesday, May 20. They were selected for their commitments to their respective communities and ability to effectively move constituents and lawmakers into action.
Other mayors elected to the board include:
- Wayne Zitt of Guttenberg
- Rick Adams of Bass River
- James Spango of Roseland
- Jessica Doheny of Wenonah
- Lance White of Mantaloking
- Daniel Francisco of Englishtown
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve on this board alongside so many incredible leaders,” Pronti said. “I look forward to making sure the voices of mayors from across the state are represented at the state and federal levels.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.