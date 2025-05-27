Grilo, Pronti & Melham elected to conference of mayors’ board of directors

Mayors Daniel H. Pronti of North Arlington, Michael A. Melham of Belleville and Dina M. Grilo of East Newark were recently elected to the New Jersey Conference of Mayors (NJCM) Board of Directors.

NJCM is a group of leading New Jersey mayors dedicated to making sure their collective voices are heard in Trenton and in Washington. They are the largest statewide organization to exclusively represent the interests of mayors to the state and federal legislatures and administrations.

The trio were sworn in at the organization’s 60th annual Spring Conference at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City Tuesday, May 20. They were selected for their commitments to their respective communities and ability to effectively move constituents and lawmakers into action.

Other mayors elected to the board include:

Wayne Zitt of Guttenberg

Rick Adams of Bass River

James Spango of Roseland

Jessica Doheny of Wenonah

Lance White of Mantaloking

Daniel Francisco of Englishtown

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve on this board alongside so many incredible leaders,” Pronti said. “I look forward to making sure the voices of mayors from across the state are represented at the state and federal levels.”

Like this: Like Loading...