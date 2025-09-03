For Harrison girls volleyball, the time is now

For a long time now, Harrison girls volleyball head coach Madison Lucas has had this season marked as the year that the Blue Tide program breaks through as a legitimate contender in Hudson County and the always challenging NJIC.

One year after an 11-win season and just a couple weeks removed from its strongest summer league performance in years, this senior-ladden group looks ready for this moment.

“We’re really excited,” said Lucas, who enters her fifth season as head coach. “I feel like we’ve been building, building, building and it’s starting to feel like this is going to be our moment of breakthrough.”

Leading the way on offense will once again be the senior outside hitter tandem of Julia Brandao Soares and Ranya Ayatallah.

Brandao Soares, a four-year starter, had 116 kills a season ago, highlighted by a career-high 13 in the Blue Tide’s win over Science Park in the first round of the North 2, Group 2 tournament. She also led the team in digs (132), service points (194) and aces (60).

“She is the type of player who comes in, does what she has to do and sets the tone that way,” Lucas said. “We call her our staff leader, she’s our top stat holder. She’s an all-around player and someone we heavily rely on, not only because she carries those stats, but because she has such a great spirit on the court and a lot of the girls really look up to her.”

Ayatallah, who enters her third year in the lineup, led the team in kills with 127 to go with 101 digs and 48 aces.

“She’s the most competitive player I have seen throughout my five years of coaching and she is so focused on that end goal of what we can do to win.”

Madison Morales, a 5-foot-9 middle, is another senior returning starter, who brings a powerful serve in addition to being a presence near the net. Joining Morales in the middle is senior Khloud Lahcini, who has forced her way into the lineup with a strong offseason after playing JV the previous year.

Senior Hanna Medina is a returning starter at opposite hitter.

In addition to returning its top five players in kills a year ago, Harrison also welcomes back Genesis Samayoa back as a setter. Samayoa, a junior, had 246 assists last year.

The Blue Tide’s experience is an asset on the backline as well with senior Isabelle Martinez a returning starter at libero.

Said Lucas, “she puts in a lot of work and she’s definitely a player who’s backing up her team and taking charge now.”

Ayala Pereira, another senior, takes over as the defensive specialist for Harrison.

Seniors Jazmin Rivera, Makeyla Villalta and Rashell Goycochea are all capable of coming in off the bench and filling in at multiple positions.

Harrison opens up on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Weehawken before coming home to face St. Mary’s of Rutherford on Friday. On Saturday, Sept. 27, Harrison will host the Blue Tide Invitational.

With such a veteran group, it’s been apparent for a while that the time is now for the Blue Tide. That doesn’t mean that Lucas won’t point out the lack of a girls volleyball banner within the gym for further motivation.

“We’re looking forward to getting out there and having a positive season,” Lucas said. “We have goals going far in the county and state tournaments and making a name for the Harrison girls volleyball program.”

Like this: Like Loading...