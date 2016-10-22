NEWS ALERT: Trucktoberfest canceled Saturday, Oct. 22

By Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster

The Kearny PBA Local 21’s Trucktoberfest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, has been canceled because of projected high winds tomorrow, the PBA announced today. The winds would have made it impossible for the kids’ activities, the PBA said. A make-up date may be announced soon – but if one is not possible, refunds will be issued to all who bought tickets. Check back here or on Facebook for more details.

It is with great sadness that we are postponing this Trucktoberfest event. The weather forecast has changed to the point where it doesn’t look like it’s a good idea to continue. The forecast for the high winds will prevent us from being able to have any kids amusements there and we will not have the option of deploying any tents for the rain. If a new date cannot be announced, anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded over the next few days since we have to do them one by one. We apologize, but the weather just isn’t on our side this time around.

