Obituaries for June 8, 2022

Catherine B. McSorley

Catherine B. McSorley of Kearny died Saturday, June 4, 2022.

She was 83.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, June 10 at 9:45 a.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 10:30 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit the funeral home Thursday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her cremation will be private.

Born in Jersey City, Catherine lived most of her life in Kearny, briefly living in Newark and Harrison prior to Kearny. She attended St. Cecilia Grammar School in Kearny and was a life-long parishioner of the church.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Silva (David), April Pucillo (Paul), Eva McSorley, Guy (Tara), Anthony (Kimberly) and Christopher McSorley, siblings, Patrick and Rosemarie McSorley, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com .

Russell Murray

Russell Murray died June 7, 2020 from Covid.

He was 87.

But because of the limitations on funerals at the time, he was entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington with his beloved wife Anne. Now that restrictions have been lifted, we are planning a celebration of his life at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Belgrove Drive, Kearny, Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. and final prayers will be at the Mausoleum.

Russell was born in Jersey City and lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to Succasunna in 2017. Russell served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and retired as the Chief Financial Officer for the Town of Kearny.

Russell was a dedicated member and past exalted ruler of the Kearny Elks. He loved bowling on the Elks and Admiral leagues, playing craps, poker and trips to Atlantic City. He loved being down the shore and rooting for the Mets and the Giants.

But his most precious fun time was being with his grandson Russell James Murray.

He was the loving father of Tracey Tagliente and Russell K. Murray. He was also the cherished brother of Jean Triano.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation the the Kearny Elks.

Alice Sadowski

Alice Sadowski, 73, died Monday, May 9, 2022, in her home in Kearny.

Born in Newark, Alice lived most of her life in Kearny.

She is survived by her beloved children, Genevieve Erezuma and her husband, Pat, Nicole Poncio and her husband Junior and Charles Sadowski and his girlfriend Doreen. Alice was the loving grandmother of Ashley, Alicia, Brittany, Megan, Amanda, Tara, Amber, Destiny, Justin, Christian, and Mya and the cherished great-grandmother of Alexis, Gavin, Jordan, Terrence, Marilyn, Jaylin, Lilly, Riley, Kylie, Aubrianna, Wyatt and Vincenzo.

Ms. Sadowski was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Mychelle and Charles Fox and her parents, Charles and Muriel (nee Clare) Sadowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny on Thursday, May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will begin at the funeral home on Friday morning, May 13 at 9:00 a.m. then to St. Cecilia Church, Kearny where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Johanna Chavez

Johanna Chavez died May 29, 2022.

She was 41.

Born in Quito, Ecuador, she lived in Newark before moving to Kearny 20 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her funeral prayer service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Joanna was the daughter of Frecia Freile Penaherrera and Jorge Chavez. She is also survived by her husband Giovanny and children Damian, Eric, Axel and Illianna. Joanna also leaves behind her sister Katherine Penaherrera and brothers Carlos Penaherrera and Henry Rivera.

Harold Faulk

All who knew Harry can understand he wasn’t a simple man and had many seasons in his life. Visiting will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31-June 1, from 4 until 8 p.m. in the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Srive, Kearny. His funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Harrison. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Predeceased by his first born son Harold Jr., daughter with Janette – Catherine, daughter with Anne Martucci – Jennifer Rosalie Nadrowski mother of two children (Debra and Michael living) parents Edgar and Hazel, two sisters Virginia Wallace and June Ochsner and many other relatives.

He is survived bny Janette Lunney Faulk (wife) and their five living children, May, Jan, Edward, Elaine, Harold G. Faulk Debra and Michael. Children of Rosalie, his lifelong companion, Anne Martucci and step-daughter Lisa Blozen. His many loving grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Eleventh Hour Rescue in Rockaway or the ASPCA.

Dad’s animal friends were a large part of his life.

Diogo Filipe de Jesus Pranto

Diogo Pranto died May 15, 2022.

Sadly, he was only 33.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

He was the son of Maria Helena de Jesus and the late Joao Manuel de Jesus. Loving brother of Carla Isabel de Jesus, he is also survived by his niece Carolina de Jesus Pranto Martins along with many other loving family members and friends, especially his cousin Ricardo Santos and his wife Sara.

His funeral Mass and burial will take place in Portugal.

