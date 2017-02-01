NPD: Help us find two armed robbers

NUTLEY –

Police here continue to search for two men they say allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts at Park Ave. and River Road at gunpoint on the evening of Jan. 23.

Police said employees at the eatery were visibly shaken when they arrived. The workers told them two masked men entered the shop, ordered one customer to a corner, while one suspect jumped over the counter with a gun in his hand and cleared the cash registers.

The two suspects, police said, were reportedly black men – one wearing all grey with a black wool cap, the other slightly taller, wearing a brown leather jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans.

Police Director Alphonse Petracco said the employees complied with the suspects’ orders – as they should have – and were not harmed.

The suspects fled south on River Road on foot, Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 973-284-4940 or to text CRIMES and start your anonymous message with NPDTIP. Or, log into www.tipsoft.com to submit a tip to the NPD.

 

