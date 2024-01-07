What are Kearny’s new trash & recycling regulations?

With the start of the new year, there are always changes — and that includes the Kearny Department of Public Work and Cali Carting’s collection rules and schedules.

The biggest change is big garbage pickups and cleanouts are moved to the second collection day of the week for each zone. Large items will be picked up on the day opposite your recycling pick up.

All updates are detailed in the center of the current town calendar which is available at town offices and at www.kearnynj.org.

Remember: Leaves have a special schedule, appliances and electronics are picked up by appointment, mattresses and box springs must be wrapped in plastic.

Anything with food residue will not be picked up with recycling and is considered regular trash.

This may not sound like that big a deal, but it is a costly deal. Currently the transfer station and landfill accept recycling materials at no cost to the town taxpayers and garbage is at a cost per ton of garbage, so if you have one pizza box in a full truck of newspaper and cardboard instead of free drop off the town gets billed thousands of dollars for the weight of that load.

Take a moment to review the pictures with rules spelled out online at www.kearnynj.org/recycling or in the calendar. Contact Ken Solinski, recycling coordinator at (201) 998-3700 or by email at ksolinski@kearnynj.org.

