Temporary Skyway closures possible through early morning Friday

Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15 until 5 a.m., Friday, Feb. 16, the Pulaski Skyway is scheduled to have a series of up to 10 temporary closures for 10 to 15 minutes each in both directions. The closures are necessary to jack the Skyway at span 56 near the Broadway ramp in Jersey City for truss bearing replacements. To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Route 1&9 Truck in both directions.
