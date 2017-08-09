Obituaries for 9 Aug. 2017

Richard ‘Dick’ Larkin

Richard “Dick” Larkin, a prominent municipal bond analyst and beloved husband and father, died Thursday, July 27.

He was 66.

Born in Queens, Dick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Iona College and a master’s degree in economics from Fordham University.

Dick joined Standard & Poor’s in 1975, eventually becoming a Managing Director and Chief Municipal Rating Officer. He cherished his time with S&P and always looked back on it as the foundation of his career.

Following a 21-year tenure at S&P, Dick served as a Director of Credit Analysis for various investment firms, performing municipal-bond analysis for traders and brokers. He was a frequent guest on CNBC and the Fox Business Network and was often quoted in the Bond Buyer and Wall Street Journal.

Dick could always be counted on for providing colorful quotes on the latest trends in the industry.

Dick relocated to Boca Raton, Fla., where he enjoyed the warm weather and spending time by the pool with his wife.

Although Dick was incredibly proud of his career achievements, he was most proud of his family.

Married to his childhood sweetheart, Dawn, he loved her with all his heart and was always honored to call her his wife. Some of his fondest memories involved time with his three children and he was the best dad anyone could have.

Dick is survived by his wife, Dawn; his daughter, Samantha Stoddard and son-in-law Troy; his other daughter, Meredith Roy, son-in-law, Dan; and granddaughter Ryland, and his son, Grant.

He touched so many around him with his humor, his love — and his desire to do whatever he needed to take care of the people he loved. He will be greatly missed. A service in the Florida Keys will be planned for later this year.

“Yes I’ll make a resolution, that I’ll never make another one. Just enjoy this ride on my trip around the sun.” — Jimmy Buffet

Dr. Russel E. Greco

Dr. Russel E. Greco, M.D., died July 31.

He was 83.

Born in Kearny, he retired to Spring Lake in 2007.

Visiting was Monday, Aug. 7, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Russel was the Chief Medical Examiner at the Essex County Medical Examiner’s office and was a Deputy Police Chief Surgeon, both in Newark. He was on the medical staff at Clara Maass and St. Joseph hospitals. He was a 42-year commissioned Army Lieutenant Colonel, specializing in Military Intelligence — and for 19 years, he served on the board of the U.S. Army Faculty and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Ky. He was also in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 34 years. An active member of Kearny Republican politics, he served many years on the Planning Board.

Greco is survived by his loving sister Patricia Ann Parentela and was the beloved uncle of Russel and Judith Parentela and their children, Leah Marie and Russel T.

Charles R. ‘Buster’ Discher

Charles R. “Buster” Discher, 67, of Kearny, died on July 30.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 2. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 3, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Charles lived in Kearny most of his life.

He was a transportation supervisor with Meadowview Psychiatric Hospital in Secaucus for 25 years. He served aboard the U.S.S. Ranger CVV61 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Hudson County Democratic Party and a member of the VFW Post 759 in Kearny. He was also an avid New York Giants Fan.

He was the beloved husband of 45 years of Sharon Mauro Discher, father of Eric Discher (Lisa), grandfather of Joshua, brother of Walter Corban and Lorraine Kuras, brother-in-law of Linda and Paul Hricik, and uncle of Lisa and Mario Brattoli and their children Kayla and Mario Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org), 39 Broadway, Room 2700, New York, N.Y. 10006 would be appreciated.

Juanita Sarosi

Juanita Sarosi, of Edgewater, died July 27, at Villa Marie Claire Hospice, Saddle River.

She was 93.

Juanita was predeceased by her late husband Joseph (2004). She is survived by her son Joseph and by many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she came to the United States in 1970, settling in Newark. She later moved to Livingston, and lived in Edgewater for the last 15 years.

Juanita graduated Montclair State College with a master’s degree in Spanish literature. She taught early childhood education, and later was a Spanish teacher for various schools.

Juanita was very active during her retirement years. In 1994, she was one of the founding members of “Atahualpa Yupanqui for Indian Children Corporation,” a non-profit organization based in Edgewater. Juanita was also a writer of poetry, stories and philosophy, publishing books in poetry. She was a member of “Circulo de Cultura Panamericano” (CCP) New Jersey chapter. She was also an avid artist, who enjoyed drawing and painting.

Juanita will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Joan Graziano

Joan Graziano, (nee Kilcullen) of Little Egg Harbor, formerly of Harrison, died Thursday, Aug. 3, at Mystic Meadows Rehab and Nursing Center in Little Egg Harbor Township.

She was 75.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A wake and funeral services took place at the funeral home. To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Joan lived most of her life in Harrison before moving to Little Egg Harbor 10 years ago.

She worked as a teacher’s aide in Little Egg Harbor for the last five years. Prior to that, she worked as a dispatcher for the Harrison Police Department.

Joan was most recognizable as the owner and operator of Harrison Photo for many years. Prior to that, she worked at Marvel Photo in Harrison as a film processor. She was a member and a past secretary of the Harrison Cancer League. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, as well as a member of the church’s choir.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Graziano; grandchildren, Cynthia DeRosa and Brian Mazol and Michael; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jayden and Jeremy Jimenez and Salvator and Franchesca De Rosa; sisters, Patricia Kilcullen and Judy Ryan; a niece, Maureen Donohue; and nephews, Edward Donohue and Conor Ryan.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Shane Mazol, and a niece and nephew, Regina and Matthew Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Cancer League, P.O. Box 741, Harrison, N.J. 07029 in loving memory of Joan.

Patricia R. Ortiz

Patricia R. Ortiz (nee Feeley), died July 31, at Father Hudson House, Elizabeth.

She was 63.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service was held at the funeral home. Cremation was private. To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of Newark. She was a bartender for Golda’s Bar, Fleming Ave., Newark, for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Carlos Ortiz; her devoted children, Rebecca Wapinsky, Teresa Valentin and Emma Serrano; her cherished grandchildren, James and Raymond Wapinsky, Guliana Valentin, Gianna Sanchez, Brooke and Bianca Rivers, Kayla and Thomas Serrano and Ambrosia Rojas and Cynthia Siino; and her loving great-grandchildren, McKenzie Silva and Eliaas Estrella. She is also survived by three sons-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Emma Feeley; and her siblings, Ethel, Faith and Walter.

Olivia DaSilva

Olivia DaSilva died Aug. 4.

She was 94.

Born in Portugal, she lived in North Arlington the past 42 years. Visiting was Monday, Aug. 7, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9:45 a.m., at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In addition to raising and caring for her family, Olivia enjoyed her job at Hartz Mountain in Harrison.

Wife of the late Jose DaSilva, she is survived by her children, Manuel DaSilva and Maria Olivia DaSilva. The sister of Olivio, Gabriel, Serafin and Joao DaSilva, she is also survived by her grandchildren Ricardo, Gyselle, Andrew and Denise and six great-grandchildren.

Rosa Rodriguez

Rosa Rodriguez died July 31.

She was 87.

Visiting was Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 7. Burial was in the Brig. Gen. William Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Rosa was the wife of the late Hector Manuel Rodriguez and is survived by her children, Norma Innamorato (Danny), Irene Quinones (Carlos), Rose DeMartino (Carmen), Eugene Rodriguez, Minerva Giambona (Horace), Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr. and Manuel Rodriguez. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Carol P. Sabolewski

Carol P. Sabolewski (nee Post), 61, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in Grace United Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Avenue on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Mrs. Sabolewski was born in Kearny and lived there her whole life until moving to North Arlington, NJ two years ago.

Carol was a Sales Associate at Target in Clifton, NJ for several years. Prior she worked in Bradley’s in Clifton for 25 years and was a member of UFCW Local 1262, Clifton.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Sabolewski; two sons, Jason Sabolewski (Susy) and Brian Sabolewski; two sisters, Elaine Walker and Marilyn Fearn. She was the grandmother of McKenzie Sabolewski.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to the American Cancer Society.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

