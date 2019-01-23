Obituaries for 23 Jan. 2019

Anna Teresa Pringle

Anna Teresa (Blazas) Pringle, 89, died peacefully at her home in Kearny on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Kearny, she was a lifelong resident.

Anna worked for RCA of Harrison for 10 years, then went on to be a crossing guard for the Town of Kearny for 40 years, retiring in March 1, 2009.

She was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny, where she was a member of the choir, an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and a member of the St. Anne Rosary Society. She was a proud member of the Knights of Lithuania Chapter 29 and of the LCC Club of Kearny, where she was a member of the board and the facilities manager. She also worked for the Board of Elections of Hudson County for many years.

Anna and her family enjoyed summers at their home at Ortley Beach.

Wife of the late Kenneth Pringle, she was the devoted and loving mother of Kim Toscano and her husband Raymond, Kenneth Pringle and his wife Kathy, Gail Wade and her husband Mark and Jayne Policastro and her husband Joseph. The dear sister of Barbara and Christine, she is also survived by 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson Kellan.

Cremation was private.

The Shaw-Buyus Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Thomas A. List

Mr. Thomas A. List of Kearny died Jan. 16, 2019 in Kearny.

He was 72.

Relatives and friends were received at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, on Monday, Jan. 21. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mr. List was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the Military Ocean Terminal Bayonne in 1999 after 23 years as facilities engineer in charge of operations.

Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dolores (nee Klepp) and his sons, Tom List (Bobbi-Jo) and Chris List (Allison) as well as his siblings Michael Moritz and Eileen Moritz-Spitler (James). Also surviving are his grandchildren Emily, Aaron, Charity and Victoria.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, Calif. 91365.

JOHN P. DOEFFINGER

John P. Doeffinger died at home Jan. 13, 2019.

He was 60.

Born in Newark, he was a lifelong resident of Belleville.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

John is survived by his brothers and sisters George Doeffinger, Lisa O’Malley, Thomas Doeffinger and Karen Frisch DeRosa along with many loving nieces and nephews. To view his complete obituary please visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

EUGENE PUGLIESE

Eugene Pugliese died at home Jan. 12, 2019.

He was 66.

Born in Newark, he lived many years in Clifton.

Private arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.

Gene was a retired federal immigration judge. Well known for his consensus-building skills, he was the chief architect of the 1986 Immigration Law, passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.

Judge Pugliese was chief counsel to the House Sub Committee on Immigration in Washington, D.C., for 16 years. He retired from the U.S. Department of Justice in Newark. He was a familiar face at his wife Lily Wang’s acupuncture center in Nutley.

Gene’s gentle humor was always apparent. He quipped, “It’s good to know the law, but better to know the judge.”

Gene is survived by his wife Lily, his children Cara Jones and Kimberly Kelly and his step-daughter Jessica Gordon. Brother of Leonard Pugliese, he is also survived by his grandchildren Madeline and Everett and his four-legged pals Rocco and Gino.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA.

Mary Millar

Mary Millar (nee Scott), 94, of Clifton, formerly of Kearny, died Jan. 18, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home in Cedar Grove.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Mary moved with her family to Kearny in 1929, and was a long-time resident until moving to Clifton 11 years ago. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a very dedicated member of the Knox Presbyterian Church in Kearny.

Mary was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late George Millar; she was also the loving mother of John Millar and his wife Barbara, Donna Sleece and her husband John, Scott Millar, Nancy Bjorstad and her husband Billy and Laura Wenz and her husband Charlie; dear grandmother of Meghan, Heather, Scott, Matthew, Michael, Laura, Kara, Cameron and Will, and great-grandmother of Reagan, Avery, Jack, Madison, John and Nicholas.

Funeral services will take place at a later date, under the care of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.

