Obituary — Fay O Baggett

Fay O Baggett

Graveside services for Fay O Baggett took place at Baggett Chapel Cemetery in Cunningham, Tennessee. Fay was born to the late Maurice and Eva Baggett on Jan. 4, 1934 in Clarkesville, Tennessee, and died Jan. 2, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida. Fay lived in Loxahatchee, Florida, for the past several years with his daughter and her family. Prior to that he lived in Harrison, where he and his wife Lola raised their family for over 50 years. He worked for Worthington Pump, Otis Elevator and retired from Holy Cross Cemeteries.

In addition to his parents, Fay was preceded in death by the love of his life Lola (Antalek), his son Jonathan, and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Lora Welsh and her husband Albert; daughter-in-law Deborah Baggett; grandchildren, Michael (Anita), Cmdr USN John (Nellie), Catherine, Brittany, Tiffany and Albert. He also leaves great-grandchildren Turner, Julia, Elias, Sara, Deacon, Theodore and Rory and sister-in-law Marie Antalek.

Online condolences to the family may be left at www.NaveFuneralHome.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

