Belleville PD: Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike crash

A 13-year-old Belleville boy died Tuesday, June 7, after he lost control of a dirt bike he was riding and crashed, the Belleville Police Department said.

That day, at around 5:30 p.m., the Belleville PD says it got a call for a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found the boy in the street, unresponsive.

He was transported to Clara Maass Medical Center, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the boy was operating a dirt bike on Joralemon Street when he lost control and subsequently struck a utility pole.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

“We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Belleville PD said.

