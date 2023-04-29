Obituary — George McKenna, of Harrison, dies aged 81

George J. McKenna, 81, of Harrison, died peacefully Thursday April 27, 2023.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, May 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday after 8:45 a.m. His entombment will follow in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Fatima of New Jersey, www.campfatimanj.org, in loving memory of George.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

