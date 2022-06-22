Dean’s List honors announced by several universities

Locals on Dean’s List at Lehigh
Three local students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List status for the spring 2022 semester. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Areesha Ahmed of Nutley, Casey Dolan of Bloomfield and Sofia Ruiz of Belleville were all on the list.
Nutley’s Matrona a Dean’s Scholar at Piedmont University in Georgia
John Matrona of Nutley has been named a Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar for the spring 2022 semester. Students who are named a Dean’s Scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. Matrona was among more than 200 students earning the designation.
Locals on Dean’s List at Centenary
Centenary University announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Locally, Kristine Correa, of Kearny, and Danielle Melillo, of Nutley, made the list.
