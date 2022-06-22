Numerous local teens graduate from the Prep

St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City recently celebrated its 144th Commencement at Keenan Field. Logan Elliot, of Hoboken, was chosen to speak for the class and was awarded the Vincent Kennedy Award. Erin Stark, chairwoman of the mathematics department, spoke for the faculty and staff. The commencement also marked the final time one would be presided over by outgoing Principal Jim DeAngelo, ’85. The following are local graduates and their honors and college destinations:

Belleville: Matthew Serrano (New Jersey Institute of Technology).

Bloomfield: Warren Clarke (Undecided), Maurice McLaughlin(Fairfield University), Ethan Richards (Drexel University), and Maximilian Zwiener (Scholar Athlete Award, Cum Laude, Indiana University).

Kearny: Blaise Edwards (Scholar Athlete Award, Magna Cum Laude, Purdue University), Anthony Farinhas (University of Scranton), Aidan Ferreira (Rutgers University), Jonathan Muller (Scholar Athlete, Cum Laude, York College of Pennsylvania), Matthew Muller (Magna Cum Laude, Monmouth University), Johnathan Reverendo (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Michal Suchicki (Rutgers University), Ryan Thiele (Brookdale Community College), and Antonio Vivero (Magna Cum Laude, Commended National Merit Scholar, Washington University in Saint Louis).

North Arlington: Bryan Arredondo (William Paterson University of New Jersey), Connor Borrelli (University of Delaware), Darwin Capani (Clum Laude, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Christopher Duane (Cum Laude, Simpson College), Mark Elqumos (Cum Laude, Rutgers University), Aidan Gill (Bergen Community College) and Joseph Weiss (Montclair State University).

Nutley: Nicholas Chipelo (Scholar Athlete Award, Cum Laude, Fordham University), Christopher Cugliari (Cum Laude, William Paterson University of New Jersey), Aidan Karpousis (The Catholic University of America), Frank McAndrew (Cum Laude, Lafayette College), Cristian Remache (Salisbury University), Joseph Vazquez (Magna Cum Laude, University of Scranton), and Aleksandar Zonic (The College of New Jersey).

