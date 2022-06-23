Former Jersey Governor will swear-in Melham July 1

When Michael Melham’s second term as mayor of Belleville begins next month, it will come with a lot of pomp and circumstance as State Sen. and former Gov. Richard Codey, D-27, will swear in Melham at a ceremony at Town Hall on July 1.
In last month’s election, Melham easily cruised to his second four-year term.
His first term in office has been marked by a focus on fostering redevelopment, implementing quality-of-life initiatives and safely guiding the town through an unprecedented pandemic and water crisis.
Melham’s running mates, Deputy Mayor Naomy DePeña and At-Large Councilman Tommy Graziano, also won re-election and will be sworn-in for new terms, as well.
Codey, meanwhile, had long established himself as a leading Democratic voice in Essex County before becoming the 54th governor of New Jersey in 2004, a role he filled after the resignation of James A. McGreevey.
A native of nearby Orange, Codey is the longest-serving state legislator in New Jersey history, having served continuously since Jan. 8, 1974.
“I am honored to have Gov. Codey take part in my swearing-in ceremony,” Melham said. “This is a special day made even more special by the participation of such a respected public servant and long-time member of the New Jersey Senate.”
