2 intersection upgrades complete on Belleville’s Washington Ave.

New traffic signal equipment was installed at two intersections along Franklin Avenue in Belleville Thursday, June 23.

The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County. The intersection upgrades are part of the county’s initiative to modernize infrastructure to enhance pedestrian and motor vehicle safety and to meet the changing needs of the community.

The two intersections in Belleville are Franklin Avenue & Joralemon Street and Franklin Avenue & Mill Street/Park Drive.

“Traveling along county roads and through these intersections are part of our daily lives. We use county roads to go to work, school and shopping. This project is part of our ongoing initiative to modernize our infrastructure to ensure it meets current traffic demands,” Essec County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “The improvements will enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists at these heavily trafficked intersections.”

“It’s always great to have Essex County in Belleville. Under Joe’s leadership, many improvements have been made to Belleville Park and Hendricks Field Golf Course, the First Tee program was introduced and now we are seeing upgrades at a critical intersection in town,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said during the stop at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville.

He was joined by Deputy Mayor Naomy DePena.

The equipment includes LED traffic signals, modern poles, high visibility crosswalks and roadway striping and pedestrian countdown timers that can be activated by pushing the crossing button. LED lights are brighter, easier to see, more energy efficient and last longer than traditional bulbs.

Sidewalks and curbs around the intersections were replaced and the intersections were repaved. The signals also are outfitted with GPS clocks to ensure they remain coordinated with other traffic signals along Park Avenue.

