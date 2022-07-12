Obituaries for July 13, 2022

Matthew Westlake Duffy

Matthew Westlake Duffy of Kearny, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness.

He was 40.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Matthew was a lifelong resident of Kearny. He was an avid music lover and a talented, self-taught guitar player. He was a fervent sports fan and was especially passionate about his beloved New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matthew is survived by his beloved parents David and Kathleen (nee Westlake) Duffy, a loving brother, Dave S. Duffy and his wife, Robin, cherished nieces Angelica and Bethany Rose and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Cecilia and Bernard Duffy and Rita and William Westlake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942, in loving memory of Matthew.

James Michael Gelcius

James Michael Gelcius, 26, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Visiting was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, James lived his entire life in Kearny. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed video games, listening to music and riding his ATV.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Lynch and one sister, Jennifer Lynch (Angel Rodriguez).

James was the grandson of Lucille Gelcius, nephew of Johanna Gelcius, Robert, James and Eddie Lynch, uncle to Angel and Antonio Rodriguez and is also survived by his cousins Jason and Jimmy Cathcart, Christopher and Ryan Lynch, Sabastian Shaw and Jason Jonathan Cathcart.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard A. Gelcius Jr.

